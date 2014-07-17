The 3D printing revolution
Twinkind co-founder Timo Schaedel looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio imore
Customer Andreas Kroker has a 360-degree photographic scan taken at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin,more
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, more
Multiple 3D-printed likenesses of a woman are seen at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, more
A picture shows a 3D-printed likeness of a boy at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013more
A figurine is printed by Aurora's 3D printer F1 during the 2014 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 3, more
Haitian boy Stevenson Joseph learns to use a 3D-printed prosthetic hand at the orphanage where he lives in Sanmore
Haitian boy Stevenson Joseph practices using a 3D-printed prosthetic hand at the orphanage where he lives in Smore
A combination photo shows a 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplamore
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, imore
Twelve-year-old Leon McCarthy's prosthetic hand is seen as he talks to MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis (not pictured) more
Vanessa Palsenbarg, Corporate Communications Specialist at Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printermore
Vanessa Palsenbarg, Corporate Communications Specialist at Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printermore
A 3D object called the Quin.MGX is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, more
A 3D vase called The Hidd, designed by Dan Yeffetlamp is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest more
A 3D table lamp called the Lotus.MGX, designed by Janne Kyttanen, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, more
A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. Themore
A picture shows figures that were created by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. The figures are more
Wilfried Vancraen, chief executive of Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe poses for more
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing techniqmore
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale F1 racing car model created by a newly developed 3more
Dissertation student Jan Torgersen of Vienna University of Technology operates a newly developed 3D laser prinmore
Dissertation student Jan Torgersen of Vienna University of Technology tries to make a laser beam visible on a more
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale model of Vienna's St. Stephans cathedral created bmore
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale model of London's Tower Bridge created by a newly more
