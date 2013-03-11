Odds on the next pope
Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmakemore
Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from British bookmaker William Hill. Turkson (2nd L) is seen during the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 2/1 odds from William Hill. Scola arrivesmore
Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 2/1 odds from William Hill. Scola arrives to attend a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone more
Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone conducts a mass for the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta at the St. Peter Basilica in Vatican February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada has 8/1 odds from Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from William Hill. Ouellet wavemore
Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada has 8/1 odds from Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from William Hill. Ouellet waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer of Brazil has 12/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 odds from William Hill. Schmore
Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer of Brazil has 12/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 odds from William Hill. Scherer leads Ash Wednesday mass at Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 from William Hill. Bagnasco arrimore
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 from William Hill. Bagnasco arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Erdo celebrmore
Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Erdo celebrates a mass at St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Ravasimore
Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Ravasi is pictured during the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 14/1 from William Hill. Schoenmore
Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 14/1 from William Hill. Schoenborn attends a mass at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cardinal Leonardo Sandri of Argentina has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 16/1 odds from William Hill. Samore
Cardinal Leonardo Sandri of Argentina has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 16/1 odds from William Hill. Sandri gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 33/1 odds from William Himore
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 33/1 odds from William Hill. Tagle attends a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill.more
Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, gestures during an news conference at the North American College in Rome March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze more
Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze takes his seat before the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga of Honduras has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from Wilmore
Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga of Honduras has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Maradiaga arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill.more
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill. Dolan, the Archbishop of New York holds a cup during an interview with a Reuters journalist at the North American College in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Well-known atheist and best-selling author Richard Dawkins has 666/1 odds from Paddy Power. Dawkins speaksmore
Well-known atheist and best-selling author Richard Dawkins has 666/1 odds from Paddy Power. Dawkins speaks to the crowd during the "Rock Beyond Belief" festival at Fort Bragg army base in North Carolina March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Lead singer Bono of Irish rock band U2 has 1000/1 odds from Paddy Power. Bono performs during their 360 Demore
Lead singer Bono of Irish rock band U2 has 1000/1 odds from Paddy Power. Bono performs during their 360 Degree Tour at Olympic stadium in Athens, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
下一个
Mars Base Utah
Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.
Day at the Ostrich races
Arizona's annual Ostrich Festival gives the birds a day of exercise.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.
Colourful Songhai headdresses
Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.