版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 00:05 BJT

Odds on the next pope

<p>Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from British bookmaker William Hill. Turkson (2nd L) is seen during the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmakemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from British bookmaker William Hill. Turkson (2nd L) is seen during the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 17
<p>Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 2/1 odds from William Hill. Scola arrives to attend a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 2/1 odds from William Hill. Scola arrivesmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 2/1 odds from William Hill. Scola arrives to attend a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 17
<p>Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone conducts a mass for the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta at the St. Peter Basilica in Vatican February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone conducts a mass for the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta at the St. Peter Basilica in Vatican February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 17
<p>Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada has 8/1 odds from Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from William Hill. Ouellet waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada has 8/1 odds from Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from William Hill. Ouellet wavemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada has 8/1 odds from Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from William Hill. Ouellet waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
4 / 17
<p>Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer of Brazil has 12/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 odds from William Hill. Scherer leads Ash Wednesday mass at Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer of Brazil has 12/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 odds from William Hill. Schmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer of Brazil has 12/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 odds from William Hill. Scherer leads Ash Wednesday mass at Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
5 / 17
<p>Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 from William Hill. Bagnasco arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 from William Hill. Bagnasco arrimore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 from William Hill. Bagnasco arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 17
<p>Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Erdo celebrates a mass at St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Erdo celebrmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Erdo celebrates a mass at St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
7 / 17
<p>Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Ravasi is pictured during the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona</p>

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Ravasimore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Ravasi is pictured during the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Close
8 / 17
<p>Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 14/1 from William Hill. Schoenborn attends a mass at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 14/1 from William Hill. Schoenmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 14/1 from William Hill. Schoenborn attends a mass at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 17
<p>Cardinal Leonardo Sandri of Argentina has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 16/1 odds from William Hill. Sandri gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri of Argentina has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 16/1 odds from William Hill. Samore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri of Argentina has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 16/1 odds from William Hill. Sandri gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 17
<p>Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 33/1 odds from William Hill. Tagle attends a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 33/1 odds from William Himore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 33/1 odds from William Hill. Tagle attends a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
11 / 17
<p>Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, gestures during an news conference at the North American College in Rome March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill.more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, gestures during an news conference at the North American College in Rome March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 17
<p>Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze takes his seat before the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze takes his seat before the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
13 / 17
<p>Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga of Honduras has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Maradiaga arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga of Honduras has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from Wilmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga of Honduras has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Maradiaga arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 17
<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill. Dolan, the Archbishop of New York holds a cup during an interview with a Reuters journalist at the North American College in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill.more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill. Dolan, the Archbishop of New York holds a cup during an interview with a Reuters journalist at the North American College in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
15 / 17
<p>Well-known atheist and best-selling author Richard Dawkins has 666/1 odds from Paddy Power. Dawkins speaks to the crowd during the "Rock Beyond Belief" festival at Fort Bragg army base in North Carolina March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Well-known atheist and best-selling author Richard Dawkins has 666/1 odds from Paddy Power. Dawkins speaksmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Well-known atheist and best-selling author Richard Dawkins has 666/1 odds from Paddy Power. Dawkins speaks to the crowd during the "Rock Beyond Belief" festival at Fort Bragg army base in North Carolina March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
16 / 17
<p>Lead singer Bono of Irish rock band U2 has 1000/1 odds from Paddy Power. Bono performs during their 360 Degree Tour at Olympic stadium in Athens, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Lead singer Bono of Irish rock band U2 has 1000/1 odds from Paddy Power. Bono performs during their 360 Demore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Lead singer Bono of Irish rock band U2 has 1000/1 odds from Paddy Power. Bono performs during their 360 Degree Tour at Olympic stadium in Athens, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Mars Base Utah

Mars Base Utah

下一个

Mars Base Utah

Mars Base Utah

Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.

2013年 3月 11日
Day at the Ostrich races

Day at the Ostrich races

Arizona's annual Ostrich Festival gives the birds a day of exercise.

2013年 3月 11日
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.

2013年 3月 9日
Colourful Songhai headdresses

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.

2013年 3月 9日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐