The lone female miners of Bosnia
Sakiba Covic combs her hair before going to work in a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. Covic and Semsa Hamore
Sakiba Covic combs her hair before going to work in a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. Covic and Semsa Hadzo are the only female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their job requires them to take daily measurements of air, gas and to supervise the general safety of the mine, according to local media. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo head out to work at a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Rmore
Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo head out to work at a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and her supervisors plan the day before she enters a mining pit in Breza March 5, 2013. more
Sakiba Covic (L) and her supervisors plan the day before she enters a mining pit in Breza March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Portrait of the late Yugoslavian Communist leader Josip Broz Tito is seen on wall in Sakiba Covic's office more
Portrait of the late Yugoslavian Communist leader Josip Broz Tito is seen on wall in Sakiba Covic's office at a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (R) collects a torch and safety equipment before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013.more
Sakiba Covic (R) collects a torch and safety equipment before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic buttons up her shirt before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvimore
Sakiba Covic buttons up her shirt before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (R) wait for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTEmore
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (R) wait for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine Breza, March 5more
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (2nd R) and Semsa Hadzo (R) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine in Breza, more
Sakiba Covic (2nd R) and Semsa Hadzo (R) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo walk through a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvicmore
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo walk through a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (centre L) and Semsa Hadzo (centre R) watch their colleagues while working in a coal mine in Bmore
Sakiba Covic (centre L) and Semsa Hadzo (centre R) watch their colleagues while working in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coal miners work in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coal miners work in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic measures the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic measures the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) talk after measuring the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5more
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) talk after measuring the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) talks with her boss in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) talks with her boss in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo (2nd L) measure the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. more
Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo (2nd L) measure the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Semsa Hadzo calls for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Semsa Hadzo calls for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo leave a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo leave a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
