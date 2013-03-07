Decline of dog racing
Alice, an abandoned six year old Greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, stands in her kennel at Tia Greyhound & Lurcher Rescue near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire July 29, 2011. Alice was discarded outside the English city of Doncaster, abandoned like many unsuccessful greyhounds in Britain's multi-million dollar industry that is in decline as the popularity of watching dogs race around a track wanes. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Alice, an abandoned six year old greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, is led from her kennel at Tia Greyhound & Lurcher Rescue near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire July 29, 2011. Alice was flound infested with fleas and at about half her normal bodyweight. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Alice, a racing dog who was left to fend for herself on the Doncaster Road, is embraced by her new owner Wendy Jones while out for a walk near their home in Barnsley September 29, 2012. Living with Wendy and Gary Jones, a dog-loving couple in the former mining town of Barnsely, south Yorkshire, Alice enjoys going for daily walks on the rolling green hills near their home. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Paula Boswell guides Gabby (R) Bobby and Connie during an annual trip to the beach with owners and volunteers of retired racing greyhounds, in West Wittering, West Sussex June 11, 2011. Each year, only around 8,000 dogs make the grade to become racing dogs. An equal number retire. The industry-funded Retired Greyhound Trust claims that their 72 adoption branches find homes for roughly half that number. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Volunteers coax retired racing dogs through a door to take them for a walk in the grounds surrounding Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare in Hersham, Surrey May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A staff member prepares a retired greyhound to enter a paddock for exercise at Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare in Hersham, Surrey May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actress and activist Annette Crosbie sits with Deedee, her six year old rescued racing greyhound in her home in Merton, southwest London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Lavally Sunrise (L) edges past the competition on a curve during a daytime race at Romford greyhound track in Essex June 4, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium — now the only dog track left in London — and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dogs race past punters in the 480 metres Champion Hurdle Final at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium — now the only dog track left in London — and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Greyhounds bolt out of the gate to chase a lure during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium — now the only dog track left in London — and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A greyhound is coaxed into a gate by a trainer before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Dog racing was once highly popular with 80 licensed greyhound tracks in Britain governed by the self-regulating Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) but this has fallen to about 26 although there are some unregulated racetracks too. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Punters crowd around a bookmaker at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Figures from the Gambling Commission show that off-course betting fell to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) in the year to March 2012, down 15 percent from 2008, while on-course betting dropped 21 percent to 29.8 million pounds ($45 million). REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A trainer kisses Taylor's Sky after he won the Greyhound Derby 1st Semi Final race at Wimbledon stadium in London June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Co-owner Rebecca Taylor embraces Taylors Sky after winning the 480 metres Derby Final, the biggest race of England's greyhound season, at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Trainers guide their greyhounds to take positions for a race at Wimbledon stadium in London May 28, 2011. A greyhound typically begins its racing career around the age of eighteen months and is finished by its fourth year — unless it suffers a career-ending injury earlier. The dogs naturally live to be about 13. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Greyhound breeder Kevin Gant holds part of a litter of four week old puppies in Norfolk June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A breaker's yard is seen next to Highgate Stadium, an unlicensed track near Doncaster, south Yorkshire January 21, 2012. The Gambling Commission, sponsored by Britain’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, estimates off-course betting turnover at 1.3 billion pounds in the year to March 2012. The figures show that on-course turnover has dropped 21 percent in the past four years. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A cyclist passes the facade of the now-derelict Walthamstow Stadium, owned by property developers L&Q, in Walthamstow, east London May 31, 2012. Blaming track closures in Reading, Walthamstow, Hull, Portsmouth, Coventry and Oxford, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain say that the number of professional trainers has fallen by 129 in the last five years, from 510 in 2008 to 381 today. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
