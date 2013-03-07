版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 02:10 BJT

Decline of dog racing

<p>Alice, an abandoned six year old Greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, stands in her kennel at Tia Greyhound &amp; Lurcher Rescue near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire July 29, 2011. Alice was discarded outside the English city of Doncaster, abandoned like many unsuccessful greyhounds in Britain's multi-million dollar industry that is in decline as the popularity of watching dogs race around a track wanes. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Alice, an abandoned six year old Greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, stands in her kmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Alice, an abandoned six year old Greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, stands in her kennel at Tia Greyhound & Lurcher Rescue near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire July 29, 2011. Alice was discarded outside the English city of Doncaster, abandoned like many unsuccessful greyhounds in Britain's multi-million dollar industry that is in decline as the popularity of watching dogs race around a track wanes. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
1 / 18
<p>Alice, an abandoned six year old greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, is led from her kennel at Tia Greyhound &amp; Lurcher Rescue near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire July 29, 2011. Alice was flound infested with fleas and at about half her normal bodyweight. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Alice, an abandoned six year old greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, is led from hermore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Alice, an abandoned six year old greyhound who was found wandering the busy Doncaster Road, is led from her kennel at Tia Greyhound & Lurcher Rescue near Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire July 29, 2011. Alice was flound infested with fleas and at about half her normal bodyweight. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
2 / 18
<p>Alice, a racing dog who was left to fend for herself on the Doncaster Road, is embraced by her new owner Wendy Jones while out for a walk near their home in Barnsley September 29, 2012. Living with Wendy and Gary Jones, a dog-loving couple in the former mining town of Barnsely, south Yorkshire, Alice enjoys going for daily walks on the rolling green hills near their home. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Alice, a racing dog who was left to fend for herself on the Doncaster Road, is embraced by her new owner Wemore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Alice, a racing dog who was left to fend for herself on the Doncaster Road, is embraced by her new owner Wendy Jones while out for a walk near their home in Barnsley September 29, 2012. Living with Wendy and Gary Jones, a dog-loving couple in the former mining town of Barnsely, south Yorkshire, Alice enjoys going for daily walks on the rolling green hills near their home. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
3 / 18
<p>Paula Boswell guides Gabby (R) Bobby and Connie during an annual trip to the beach with owners and volunteers of retired racing greyhounds, in West Wittering, West Sussex June 11, 2011. Each year, only around 8,000 dogs make the grade to become racing dogs. An equal number retire. The industry-funded Retired Greyhound Trust claims that their 72 adoption branches find homes for roughly half that number. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Paula Boswell guides Gabby (R) Bobby and Connie during an annual trip to the beach with owners and volunteemore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Paula Boswell guides Gabby (R) Bobby and Connie during an annual trip to the beach with owners and volunteers of retired racing greyhounds, in West Wittering, West Sussex June 11, 2011. Each year, only around 8,000 dogs make the grade to become racing dogs. An equal number retire. The industry-funded Retired Greyhound Trust claims that their 72 adoption branches find homes for roughly half that number. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
4 / 18
<p>Volunteers coax retired racing dogs through a door to take them for a walk in the grounds surrounding Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare in Hersham, Surrey May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Volunteers coax retired racing dogs through a door to take them for a walk in the grounds surrounding Wimblmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Volunteers coax retired racing dogs through a door to take them for a walk in the grounds surrounding Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare in Hersham, Surrey May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
5 / 18
<p>A staff member prepares a retired greyhound to enter a paddock for exercise at Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare in Hersham, Surrey May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A staff member prepares a retired greyhound to enter a paddock for exercise at Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A staff member prepares a retired greyhound to enter a paddock for exercise at Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare in Hersham, Surrey May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
6 / 18
<p>Actress and activist Annette Crosbie sits with Deedee, her six year old rescued racing greyhound in her home in Merton, southwest London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Actress and activist Annette Crosbie sits with Deedee, her six year old rescued racing greyhound in her hommore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Actress and activist Annette Crosbie sits with Deedee, her six year old rescued racing greyhound in her home in Merton, southwest London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
7 / 18
<p>Lavally Sunrise (L) edges past the competition on a curve during a daytime race at Romford greyhound track in Essex June 4, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium &mdash; now the only dog track left in London&nbsp;&mdash; and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Lavally Sunrise (L) edges past the competition on a curve during a daytime race at Romford greyhound track more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Lavally Sunrise (L) edges past the competition on a curve during a daytime race at Romford greyhound track in Essex June 4, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium — now the only dog track left in London — and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
8 / 18
<p>Dogs race past punters in the 480 metres Champion Hurdle Final at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium &mdash; now the only dog track left in London&nbsp;&mdash; and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Dogs race past punters in the 480 metres Champion Hurdle Final at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Dogs race past punters in the 480 metres Champion Hurdle Final at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium — now the only dog track left in London — and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
9 / 18
<p>Greyhounds bolt out of the gate to chase a lure during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium &mdash; now the only dog track left in London&nbsp;&mdash; and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Greyhounds bolt out of the gate to chase a lure during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Greyhounds bolt out of the gate to chase a lure during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. In 1947, 60,000 spectators were recorded at the Derby at White City, one of 21 greyhound tracks then operating in London. In 2011 the Derby was held at Wimbledon Stadium — now the only dog track left in London — and attendance was just 2,423. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 18
<p>A greyhound is coaxed into a gate by a trainer before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Dog racing was once highly popular with 80 licensed greyhound tracks in Britain governed by the self-regulating Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) but this has fallen to about 26 although there are some unregulated racetracks too. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A greyhound is coaxed into a gate by a trainer before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Dmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A greyhound is coaxed into a gate by a trainer before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Dog racing was once highly popular with 80 licensed greyhound tracks in Britain governed by the self-regulating Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) but this has fallen to about 26 although there are some unregulated racetracks too. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
11 / 18
<p>Punters crowd around a bookmaker at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Figures from the Gambling Commission show that off-course betting fell to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) in the year to March 2012, down 15 percent from 2008, while on-course betting dropped 21 percent to 29.8 million pounds ($45 million). REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Punters crowd around a bookmaker at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Figures from the Gambling Commore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Punters crowd around a bookmaker at Wimbledon Stadium in London May 28, 2011. Figures from the Gambling Commission show that off-course betting fell to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) in the year to March 2012, down 15 percent from 2008, while on-course betting dropped 21 percent to 29.8 million pounds ($45 million). REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
12 / 18
<p>A trainer kisses Taylor's Sky after he won the Greyhound Derby 1st Semi Final race at Wimbledon stadium in London June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A trainer kisses Taylor's Sky after he won the Greyhound Derby 1st Semi Final race at Wimbledon stadium in more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A trainer kisses Taylor's Sky after he won the Greyhound Derby 1st Semi Final race at Wimbledon stadium in London June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
13 / 18
<p>Co-owner Rebecca Taylor embraces Taylors Sky after winning the 480 metres Derby Final, the biggest race of England's greyhound season, at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Co-owner Rebecca Taylor embraces Taylors Sky after winning the 480 metres Derby Final, the biggest race of more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Co-owner Rebecca Taylor embraces Taylors Sky after winning the 480 metres Derby Final, the biggest race of England's greyhound season, at Wimbledon Stadium in London June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
14 / 18
<p>Trainers guide their greyhounds to take positions for a race at Wimbledon stadium in London May 28, 2011. A greyhound typically begins its racing career around the age of eighteen months and is finished by its fourth year &mdash; unless it suffers a career-ending injury earlier. The dogs naturally live to be about 13. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take positions for a race at Wimbledon stadium in London May 28, 2011. Amore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Trainers guide their greyhounds to take positions for a race at Wimbledon stadium in London May 28, 2011. A greyhound typically begins its racing career around the age of eighteen months and is finished by its fourth year — unless it suffers a career-ending injury earlier. The dogs naturally live to be about 13. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
15 / 18
<p>Greyhound breeder Kevin Gant holds part of a litter of four week old puppies in Norfolk June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Greyhound breeder Kevin Gant holds part of a litter of four week old puppies in Norfolk June 5, 2011. REUmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Greyhound breeder Kevin Gant holds part of a litter of four week old puppies in Norfolk June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
16 / 18
<p>A breaker's yard is seen next to Highgate Stadium, an unlicensed track near Doncaster, south Yorkshire January 21, 2012. The Gambling Commission, sponsored by Britain&rsquo;s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, estimates off-course betting turnover at 1.3 billion pounds in the year to March 2012. The figures show that on-course turnover has dropped 21 percent in the past four years. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A breaker's yard is seen next to Highgate Stadium, an unlicensed track near Doncaster, south Yorkshire Janumore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A breaker's yard is seen next to Highgate Stadium, an unlicensed track near Doncaster, south Yorkshire January 21, 2012. The Gambling Commission, sponsored by Britain’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, estimates off-course betting turnover at 1.3 billion pounds in the year to March 2012. The figures show that on-course turnover has dropped 21 percent in the past four years. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
17 / 18
<p>A cyclist passes the facade of the now-derelict Walthamstow Stadium, owned by property developers L&amp;Q, in Walthamstow, east London May 31, 2012. Blaming track closures in Reading, Walthamstow, Hull, Portsmouth, Coventry and Oxford, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain say that the number of professional trainers has fallen by 129 in the last five years, from 510 in 2008 to 381 today. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A cyclist passes the facade of the now-derelict Walthamstow Stadium, owned by property developers L&Q, more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A cyclist passes the facade of the now-derelict Walthamstow Stadium, owned by property developers L&Q, in Walthamstow, east London May 31, 2012. Blaming track closures in Reading, Walthamstow, Hull, Portsmouth, Coventry and Oxford, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain say that the number of professional trainers has fallen by 129 in the last five years, from 510 in 2008 to 381 today. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
The lone female miners of Bosnia

The lone female miners of Bosnia

下一个

The lone female miners of Bosnia

The lone female miners of Bosnia

The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.

2013年 3月 8日
Inside the Bolshoi

Inside the Bolshoi

Behind the scenes with the Bolshoi performers.

2013年 3月 7日
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare look inside the secretive hermit state of North Korea.

2013年 3月 6日
Massive sinkholes

Massive sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging a city’s infrastructure.

2013年 3月 6日

精选图集

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐