Fukushima today
Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees as they go on a vismore
Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees as they go on a visit near the No.4 reactor (C) and its foundation construction (R) for the storage of melted fuel rods at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the disaster. Members of the media were allowed into the plant on Wednesday ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The multi-nuclide removal facility is seen under construction at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunamimore
The multi-nuclide removal facility is seen under construction at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees to the Common Pool more
Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees to the Common Pool Building for spent fuel pool, where the nuclear fuel rods will be stored for decommissioning, as they visit at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A radiation monitor indicates 114.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 reactor (background C) and it's fmore
A radiation monitor indicates 114.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 reactor (background C) and it's foundation construction (background R) for the storage of melted fuel rods at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen near tanks of radiation contaminated water at Tokyo Elemore
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen near tanks of radiation contaminated water at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Companmore
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsumore
Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsumore
Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the spent fuel pool inside the Common Pool Builmore
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the spent fuel pool inside the Common Pool Building, where all the nuclear fuel rods will be stored for decommissioning, at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A spent fuel pool is seen inside the Common Pool Building, where all the nuclear fuel rods will be stored fmore
A spent fuel pool is seen inside the Common Pool Building, where all the nuclear fuel rods will be stored for decommissioning, at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Companmore
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen on top of a foundation construction for the storage of more
Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen on top of a foundation construction for the storage of melted fuel rods, next to the No.4 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. The banner reads: "Unite the Heart, Gambaro! Fukushima (Go! Fukushima)". REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in Fumore
Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers wearing protective suits and masks take a survey atop of the destroyed No. 4 reactor building at Tomore
Workers wearing protective suits and masks take a survey atop of the destroyed No. 4 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year of anniversary of the the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
下一个
Decline of dog racing
Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.
The lone female miners of Bosnia
The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.
Inside the Bolshoi
Behind the scenes with the Bolshoi performers.
Inside North Korea
A rare look inside the secretive hermit state of North Korea.
精选图集
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.