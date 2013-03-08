Living on Skid Row
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skimore
Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nmore
LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsonmore
A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refusemore
A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' more
A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtowmore
(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, Marcmore
A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for twomore
Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for two years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERSmore
A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, Mmore
John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, more
LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore
A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicmore
A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
Tense watch on the Golan Heights
With the Syrian civil war raging and UN peacekeepers captured nearby, the occupied Golan Heights region is watched with ever more scrutiny.
Fukushima today
A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.
Decline of dog racing
Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.
The lone female miners of Bosnia
The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.
精选图集
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".