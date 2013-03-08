版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 09:50 BJT

Living on Skid Row

<p>A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
<p>A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
<p>Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skimore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
<p>LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
<p>A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
<p>A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsonmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 25
<p>A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
<p>A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refusemore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 25
<p>A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
<p>(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtowmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, Marcmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 25
<p>A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 25
<p>Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for two years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for twomore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for two years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 25
<p>A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
<p>John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, Mmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 25
<p>LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
<p>A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 25
<p>People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 25
<p>A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 25
<p>A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 25
<p>Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Tense watch on the Golan Heights

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

下一个

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

With the Syrian civil war raging and UN peacekeepers captured nearby, the occupied Golan Heights region is watched with ever more scrutiny.

2013年 3月 8日
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

2013年 3月 8日
Decline of dog racing

Decline of dog racing

Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.

2013年 3月 8日
The lone female miners of Bosnia

The lone female miners of Bosnia

The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.

2013年 3月 8日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐