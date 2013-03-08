Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. Things are not looking good for Locker, one of the last remaining trawlermen in the area. A combination of crippling fishing quotas, climate change and overfishing has all but crushed the local fishing industry. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. Picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ANIMALS MARITIME FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 8 OF 30 FOR PACKAGE 'LAST OF THE TRAWLERMEN' SEARCH 'TRAWLERMEN DYLAN' FOR ALL IMAGES