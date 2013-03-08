Last of the Trawlermen
Seagulls scavenge for fish off the coast of Whitby, seen from aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, nortmore
Seagulls scavenge for fish off the coast of Whitby, seen from aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, northern England February 28, 2013. Whitby, once a busy fishing port, is now a shadow of its former self. Only 200 people are now employed in fishing, and the fleet is down to just a few boats. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fisherman Craig Locker unravels his fishing net aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Wmore
Fisherman Craig Locker unravels his fishing net aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coasmore
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. Things are not looking good for Locker, one of the last remaining trawlermen in the area. A combination of crippling fishing quotas, climate change and overfishing has all but crushed the local fishing industry. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. Picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ANIMALS MARITIME FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 8 OF 30 FOR PACKAGE 'LAST OF THE TRAWLERMEN' SEARCH 'TRAWLERMEN DYLAN' FOR ALL IMAGES
A baby shark is seen aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England Febmore
A baby shark is seen aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker and his son Craig (L) and trainee fisherman Simon Kidd sort the cmore
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker and his son Craig (L) and trainee fisherman Simon Kidd sort the catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coasmore
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitbmore
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lobsters are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England Februmore
Lobsters are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skate and other fishes are caught in net as they are brought aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off tmore
Skate and other fishes are caught in net as they are brought aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitbmore
Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Trainee fisherman Simon Kidd takes a nap aboard the Whitby Rose, off the coast of Whitby, northern England more
Trainee fisherman Simon Kidd takes a nap aboard the Whitby Rose, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fishes are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England Februarmore
Fishes are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fisherman Craig Locker prepares breakfast aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby,more
Fisherman Craig Locker prepares breakfast aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, more
The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Line fishermen wait for a catch as a seagull flies overhead off the coast of Whitby, northern England Februmore
Line fishermen wait for a catch as a seagull flies overhead off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple embraces beside a seagull as they look out at the North Sea from Whitby, northern England Februarymore
A couple embraces beside a seagull as they look out at the North Sea from Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Small fishing boats dry out in the morning sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 201more
Small fishing boats dry out in the morning sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman strolls past the Whitby Fish Market by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. more
A woman strolls past the Whitby Fish Market by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple buy fresh fish at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 20more
A couple buy fresh fish at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fishing boats dry out in the mid-morning sun at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, more
Fishing boats dry out in the mid-morning sun at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. Scarborough is not far from Whitby, once a busy fishing port, is now a shadow of its former self. Only 200 people are now employed in fishing, and the fleet is down to just a few boats. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Crab and lobster pots dry out on quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Mamore
Crab and lobster pots dry out on quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A 'No Fishing' sign is painted onto the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTmore
A 'No Fishing' sign is painted onto the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple enjoys some fish and chips as they sit in the sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England Febrmore
A couple enjoys some fish and chips as they sit in the sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Youths wait for fish and chips at a local chip shop in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. Rmore
Youths wait for fish and chips at a local chip shop in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Men enjoy fish and chips as they stroll through the streets of Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. more
Men enjoy fish and chips as they stroll through the streets of Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man feeds seagulls with his leftover chips by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013.more
A man feeds seagulls with his leftover chips by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fish are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February more
Fish are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Ocean Pantry shows off what fish they have for sale at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England Femore
The Ocean Pantry shows off what fish they have for sale at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple looks at what is on offer at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England Febrmore
A couple looks at what is on offer at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fishermen Malcolm Ward (L) and Colin Jenkinson enjoy a pint at their local pub The Newcastle Packet in Scarmore
Fishermen Malcolm Ward (L) and Colin Jenkinson enjoy a pint at their local pub The Newcastle Packet in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, more
The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The tide comes in as the sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUmore
The tide comes in as the sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez<more
The sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The moon sets over Whitby harbour in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez<more
The moon sets over Whitby harbour in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
