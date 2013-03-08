版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 22:40 BJT

Last of the Trawlermen

<p>Seagulls scavenge for fish off the coast of Whitby, seen from aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, northern England February 28, 2013. Whitby, once a busy fishing port, is now a shadow of its former self. Only 200 people are now employed in fishing, and the fleet is down to just a few boats. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Seagulls scavenge for fish off the coast of Whitby, seen from aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, nortmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Seagulls scavenge for fish off the coast of Whitby, seen from aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, northern England February 28, 2013. Whitby, once a busy fishing port, is now a shadow of its former self. Only 200 people are now employed in fishing, and the fleet is down to just a few boats. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 34
<p>Fisherman Craig Locker unravels his fishing net aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fisherman Craig Locker unravels his fishing net aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Wmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Fisherman Craig Locker unravels his fishing net aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 34
<p>Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. Things are not looking good for Locker, one of the last remaining trawlermen in the area. A combination of crippling fishing quotas, climate change and overfishing has all but crushed the local fishing industry. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. Picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ANIMALS MARITIME FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 8 OF 30 FOR PACKAGE 'LAST OF THE TRAWLERMEN' SEARCH 'TRAWLERMEN DYLAN' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coasmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. Things are not looking good for Locker, one of the last remaining trawlermen in the area. A combination of crippling fishing quotas, climate change and overfishing has all but crushed the local fishing industry. Global warming has expanded fish habitats northwards, with fish stocks sometimes disappearing for weeks on end. Boats return from sea with largely empty nets, and the atmosphere is sour. Often schools of fish then reappear unpredictably, resulting in bumper catches and causing much jubilation - but then E.U. quotas kick in and force fishermen to dump excess catch in the sea to avoid hefty E.U. fines. Picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ANIMALS MARITIME FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 8 OF 30 FOR PACKAGE 'LAST OF THE TRAWLERMEN' SEARCH 'TRAWLERMEN DYLAN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Close
3 / 34
<p>A baby shark is seen aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A baby shark is seen aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England Febmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A baby shark is seen aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 34
<p>Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker and his son Craig (L) and trainee fisherman Simon Kidd sort the catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker and his son Craig (L) and trainee fisherman Simon Kidd sort the cmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker and his son Craig (L) and trainee fisherman Simon Kidd sort the catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 34
<p>Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coasmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker sorts his catch aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 34
<p>Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitbmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 34
<p>Lobsters are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Lobsters are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England Februmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Lobsters are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 34
<p>Skate and other fishes are caught in net as they are brought aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Skate and other fishes are caught in net as they are brought aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off tmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Skate and other fishes are caught in net as they are brought aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 34
<p>Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitbmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Skipper of the Whitby Rose, Howard Locker chats aboard his trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 34
<p>Trainee fisherman Simon Kidd takes a nap aboard the Whitby Rose, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Trainee fisherman Simon Kidd takes a nap aboard the Whitby Rose, off the coast of Whitby, northern England more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Trainee fisherman Simon Kidd takes a nap aboard the Whitby Rose, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 34
<p>Fishes are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fishes are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England Februarmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Fishes are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 34
<p>Fisherman Craig Locker prepares breakfast aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fisherman Craig Locker prepares breakfast aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby,more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Fisherman Craig Locker prepares breakfast aboard the Whitby Rose in the North Sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
13 / 34
<p>The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 34
<p>Line fishermen wait for a catch as a seagull flies overhead off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Line fishermen wait for a catch as a seagull flies overhead off the coast of Whitby, northern England Februmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Line fishermen wait for a catch as a seagull flies overhead off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 34
<p>A couple embraces beside a seagull as they look out at the North Sea from Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A couple embraces beside a seagull as they look out at the North Sea from Whitby, northern England Februarymore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A couple embraces beside a seagull as they look out at the North Sea from Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 34
<p>Small fishing boats dry out in the morning sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Small fishing boats dry out in the morning sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 201more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Small fishing boats dry out in the morning sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 34
<p>A woman strolls past the Whitby Fish Market by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A woman strolls past the Whitby Fish Market by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A woman strolls past the Whitby Fish Market by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 34
<p>A couple buy fresh fish at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A couple buy fresh fish at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 20more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A couple buy fresh fish at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 34
<p>Fishing boats dry out in the mid-morning sun at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. Scarborough is not far from Whitby, once a busy fishing port, is now a shadow of its former self. Only 200 people are now employed in fishing, and the fleet is down to just a few boats. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fishing boats dry out in the mid-morning sun at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Fishing boats dry out in the mid-morning sun at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. Scarborough is not far from Whitby, once a busy fishing port, is now a shadow of its former self. Only 200 people are now employed in fishing, and the fleet is down to just a few boats. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
20 / 34
<p>Crab and lobster pots dry out on quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Crab and lobster pots dry out on quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Mamore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Crab and lobster pots dry out on quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
21 / 34
<p>A 'No Fishing' sign is painted onto the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A 'No Fishing' sign is painted onto the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A 'No Fishing' sign is painted onto the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
22 / 34
<p>A couple enjoys some fish and chips as they sit in the sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A couple enjoys some fish and chips as they sit in the sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England Febrmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A couple enjoys some fish and chips as they sit in the sun by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 34
<p>Youths wait for fish and chips at a local chip shop in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Youths wait for fish and chips at a local chip shop in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. Rmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Youths wait for fish and chips at a local chip shop in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 34
<p>Men enjoy fish and chips as they stroll through the streets of Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Men enjoy fish and chips as they stroll through the streets of Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Men enjoy fish and chips as they stroll through the streets of Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
25 / 34
<p>A man feeds seagulls with his leftover chips by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A man feeds seagulls with his leftover chips by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013.more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A man feeds seagulls with his leftover chips by the quayside in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
26 / 34
<p>Fish are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fish are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Fish are seen aboard the Whitby Rose, in the north sea, off the coast of Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
27 / 34
<p>The Ocean Pantry shows off what fish they have for sale at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The Ocean Pantry shows off what fish they have for sale at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England Femore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The Ocean Pantry shows off what fish they have for sale at the quayside in Scarborough, northern England February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
28 / 34
<p>A couple looks at what is on offer at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A couple looks at what is on offer at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England Febrmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A couple looks at what is on offer at Sandgate Seafoods, a local fish shop in Whitby, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 34
<p>Fishermen Malcolm Ward (L) and Colin Jenkinson enjoy a pint at their local pub The Newcastle Packet in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fishermen Malcolm Ward (L) and Colin Jenkinson enjoy a pint at their local pub The Newcastle Packet in Scarmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Fishermen Malcolm Ward (L) and Colin Jenkinson enjoy a pint at their local pub The Newcastle Packet in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
30 / 34
<p>The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The Whitby Rose chugs through the North Sea as it returns to port in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
31 / 34
<p>The tide comes in as the sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The tide comes in as the sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The tide comes in as the sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
32 / 34
<p>The sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez<more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The sun sets on the seafront in Scarborough, northern England February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
33 / 34
<p>The moon sets over Whitby harbour in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The moon sets over Whitby harbour in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez<more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The moon sets over Whitby harbour in Whitby, northern England February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
Living on Skid Row

Living on Skid Row

下一个

Living on Skid Row

Living on Skid Row

Images of the homeless in Los Angeles.

2013年 3月 8日
Tense watch on the Golan Heights

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

With the Syrian civil war raging and UN peacekeepers captured nearby, the occupied Golan Heights region is watched with ever more scrutiny.

2013年 3月 8日
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

2013年 3月 8日
Decline of dog racing

Decline of dog racing

Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.

2013年 3月 8日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐