Fighting through the damage
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Dammore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resultmore
Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in more
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a walmore
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach himore
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach his fighting position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, Januarymore
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 20more
A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla more
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. Rmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. Rmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base duringmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a snimore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of DamascusFebruary 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he wasmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting more
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers inmore
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012.more
Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Basharmore
Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian Presmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, inmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, in Maaret al-Numan, part of the Idlib governorate, in northwest Syria December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevicmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor Marcmore
A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
下一个
Conclave countdown
The College of Cardinals prepares to enter into their conclave to decide who will be the next pope.
Odds on the next pope
British and Irish bookies set their odds on who they think will be the next pope. A look at the top 15 candidates and two dark horses.
Mars Base Utah
Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.
Day at the Ostrich races
Arizona's annual Ostrich Festival gives the birds a day of exercise.
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.