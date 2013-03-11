版本:
Fighting through the damage

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach his fighting position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach his fighting position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of DamascusFebruary 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of DamascusFebruary 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, in Maaret al-Numan, part of the Idlib governorate, in northwest Syria December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, in Maaret al-Numan, part of the Idlib governorate, in northwest Syria December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

