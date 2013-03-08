版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 9日 星期六 06:05 BJT

Britain's next top dog

<p>A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 28
<p>A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 28
<p>A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 28
<p>Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 28
<p>A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 28
<p>A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
6 / 28
<p>A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 20more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 28
<p>Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 28
<p>A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 28
<p>An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 28
<p>Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Mmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
11 / 28
<p>A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englamore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
12 / 28
<p>Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centralmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 28
<p>A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Shomore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
14 / 28
<p>A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 28
<p>Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
16 / 28
<p>A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 28
<p>A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
18 / 28
<p>A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Mamore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
19 / 28
<p>Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
20 / 28
<p>A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centralmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
21 / 28
<p>A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
22 / 28
<p>A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centralmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
23 / 28
<p>A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
24 / 28
<p>A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
25 / 28
<p>Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
26 / 28
<p>Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Mmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
27 / 28
<p>Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show inmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Colourful Songhai headdresses

Colourful Songhai headdresses

下一个

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.

2013年 3月 9日
Widow refuge

Widow refuge

Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.

2013年 3月 8日
Last of the Trawlermen

Last of the Trawlermen

Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.

2013年 3月 8日
Living on Skid Row

Living on Skid Row

Images of the homeless in Los Angeles.

2013年 3月 8日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐