Britain's next top dog
A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore
A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013more
A Dalmatian rests during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cmore
A woman pushes a dog in a trolley as they arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUmore
Poodles arrive for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, more
A man grooms a poodle during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore
A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 20more
A poodle is groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marmore
Shih Tzu dogs await judging during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore
A woman parades a Maltese dog for the judges during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March more
An Afghan Hound is judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Mmore
Collars are displayed for sale during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englamore
A man shakes the paw of a Foxhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centralmore
Maltese dogs are lined up for the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Shomore
A Norfolk terrier jumps up to its owner as he reads a show guide during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central more
A Dandie Dinmont Terrier awaits judging during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7more
Afghan Hounds wear hoods during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day more
A handler stands on a box to get a better view while his Afghan Hound sits on a table during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. more
A Foxhound yawns during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Mamore
A dog arrives wearing a scarf during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore
Irish Wolfhounds are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centralmore
A dog arrives wearing a tiger print coat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central Englmore
A girl sits with an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, centralmore
A judge inspects a long haired Dachshund during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, cemore
A man wearing a kilt shows an Irish Wolfhound during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham,more
A woman struggles with four Irish Wolfhound dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dmore
Bailey Bear, a Golden Labradoodle, sits in front of a picture of a cat during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Mmore
Two Saluki dogs lie on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show inmore
Dusty, a short haired Dachshund, stands with two Deer Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
下一个
Colourful Songhai headdresses
Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.
Widow refuge
Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.
Last of the Trawlermen
Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.
Living on Skid Row
Images of the homeless in Los Angeles.
精选图集
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".