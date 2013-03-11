版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 11日 星期一 23:10 BJT

Day at the Ostrich races

<p>Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrimore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona Marmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 20
<p>A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festimore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 20
<p>Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during tmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chanmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 20
<p>Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandlermore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrichmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrichmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrichmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 20
<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March more

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizomore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizomore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 20
<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March more

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler,more

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Femore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the anmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 20
<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March more

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in more

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festivmore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizonamore

2013年 3月 11日 星期一

Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

下一个

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.

2013年 3月 9日
Colourful Songhai headdresses

Colourful Songhai headdresses

Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.

2013年 3月 9日
Widow refuge

Widow refuge

Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.

2013年 3月 8日
Last of the Trawlermen

Last of the Trawlermen

Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.

2013年 3月 8日

精选图集

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐