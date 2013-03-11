Day at the Ostrich races
Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrimore
Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona Marmore
Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festimore
A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during tmore
Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chanmore
Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandlermore
Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrichmore
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrichmore
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrichmore
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March more
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizomore
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizomore
Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March more
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler,more
Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Femore
Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the anmore
Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March more
Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in more
Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festivmore
Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizonamore
Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
下一个
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.
Colourful Songhai headdresses
Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.
Widow refuge
Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.
Last of the Trawlermen
Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.