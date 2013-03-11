Conclave countdown
Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
