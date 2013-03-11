版本:
Conclave countdown

<p>Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

