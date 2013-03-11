Japan: Two years on
People join hands facing the sea to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Iwaki, Fmore
People join hands facing the sea to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan marked the second-year anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis that shattered public trust in atomic power and the nation's leaders. REUTERS/Kyodo
A local resident and a dog walk near a ship brought ashore by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in more
A local resident and a dog walk near a ship brought ashore by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Relatives of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami victims offer chrysanthemums during the national memmore
Relatives of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami victims offer chrysanthemums during the national memorial service held to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the disaster, in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Junji Kurokawa/Pool
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclemore
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Shinokaki, Miyagimore
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Shinokaki, Miyagi Prefecture, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a temporary visit to Namie townmore
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a temporary visit to Namie town, inside the no-go zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture March 10, 2013 in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman takes part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) during a rally in Tokyo, Marchmore
A woman takes part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) during a rally in Tokyo, March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 more
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 11, 2013 in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversamore
A woman takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The Netherlands (top) and Cuban baseball teams offer a silent tribute to victims of March 11, 2011 Japanesemore
The Netherlands (top) and Cuban baseball teams offer a silent tribute to victims of March 11, 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, before their World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) bows to Emperor Akihito (2nd R) and Empress Michiko during the nationmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) bows to Emperor Akihito (2nd R) and Empress Michiko during the national memorial service for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Junji Kurokawa/Pool
Participants observe a moment of silence during a disaster drill at Yurakucho subway station in Tokyo, Marcmore
Participants observe a moment of silence during a disaster drill at Yurakucho subway station in Tokyo, March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. The yellow banner reads, "Danger Keep Out". REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor lights a candle to remember the victims of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, in Tokyo Mamore
A visitor lights a candle to remember the victims of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, in Tokyo March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Candles forming the words "Thank you for all your help" are seen during a candlelight vigil at Arahama areamore
Candles forming the words "Thank you for all your help" are seen during a candlelight vigil at Arahama area in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, an area destroyed by the March 11, 2011 disaster, in this picture taken by Kyodo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Beams of light, marking the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killemore
Beams of light, marking the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, are seen during an illumination event at an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2013 in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
