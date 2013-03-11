版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 03:20 BJT

Inside Guantanamo

<p>A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. The facility is operated by the Joint Task Force Guantanamo and holds prisoners who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Namore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. The facility is operated by the Joint Task Force Guantanamo and holds prisoners who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
1 / 31
<p>The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at thmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
2 / 31
<p>The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at thmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
3 / 31
<p>The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at thmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
4 / 31
<p>An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detaimore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
5 / 31
<p>A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
6 / 31
<p>An ankle shackle used by prisoners during meetings with their lawyers is seen on the floor of the conference room at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

An ankle shackle used by prisoners during meetings with their lawyers is seen on the floor of the conferencmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

An ankle shackle used by prisoners during meetings with their lawyers is seen on the floor of the conference room at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
7 / 31
<p>A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detaimore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
8 / 31
<p>The detainee library located inside Camp Delta offers reading material, movies and video games to prisoners being held at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The detainee library located inside Camp Delta offers reading material, movies and video games to prisonersmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The detainee library located inside Camp Delta offers reading material, movies and video games to prisoners being held at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
9 / 31
<p>Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Basmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
10 / 31
<p>Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at themore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
11 / 31
<p>Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library located inside Camp Dmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
12 / 31
<p>A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
13 / 31
<p>Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
14 / 31
<p>A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
15 / 31
<p>The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, amore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
16 / 31
<p>The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, amore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
17 / 31
<p>The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, amore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
18 / 31
<p>A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Nmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
19 / 31
<p>The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Basemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
20 / 31
<p>A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banana rat, walks on a fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. Camp X-Ray was decommissioned in 2002 and detainees who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks are now held in Camp V, Camp VI and Camp VII. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banamore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banana rat, walks on a fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. Camp X-Ray was decommissioned in 2002 and detainees who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks are now held in Camp V, Camp VI and Camp VII. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
21 / 31
<p>Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
22 / 31
<p>A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
23 / 31
<p>A U.S. Marine takes part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A U.S. Marine takes part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A U.S. Marine takes part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
24 / 31
<p>No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bamore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
25 / 31
<p>The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Basemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
26 / 31
<p>The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
27 / 31
<p>U.S. Marines take part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

U.S. Marines take part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

U.S. Marines take part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
28 / 31
<p>The frontier road parallels the security fence leading to the Northeast gate at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

The frontier road parallels the security fence leading to the Northeast gate at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Bmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The frontier road parallels the security fence leading to the Northeast gate at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
29 / 31
<p>Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
30 / 31
<p>Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police during in-processing to the temporary detention facility at Camp X-Ray of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay in this January 11, 2002 file photograph. A cache of classified U.S. military documents provides intelligence assessments on nearly all of the 779 people who been detained at the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. The secret documents, made available to The New York Times and several other news organizations, reveal that most of the 172 remaining prisoners have been rated as a "high risk" of posing a threat to the United States and its allies if released without adequate rehabilitation and supervision, the newspaper said in its report late on April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files (CUBA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)</p>

Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police during in-prmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police during in-processing to the temporary detention facility at Camp X-Ray of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay in this January 11, 2002 file photograph. A cache of classified U.S. military documents provides intelligence assessments on nearly all of the 779 people who been detained at the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. The secret documents, made available to The New York Times and several other news organizations, reveal that most of the 172 remaining prisoners have been rated as a "high risk" of posing a threat to the United States and its allies if released without adequate rehabilitation and supervision, the newspaper said in its report late on April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files (CUBA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)

Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
Fighting through the damage

Fighting through the damage

下一个

Fighting through the damage

Fighting through the damage

Free Syrian Army fighters outflank their opponents by moving through holes punched in building walls.

2013年 3月 12日
Conclave countdown

Conclave countdown

The College of Cardinals prepares to enter into their conclave to decide who will be the next pope.

2013年 3月 12日
Odds on the next pope

Odds on the next pope

British and Irish bookies set their odds on who they think will be the next pope. A look at the top 15 candidates and two dark horses.

2013年 3月 12日
Mars Base Utah

Mars Base Utah

Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.

2013年 3月 11日

精选图集

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐