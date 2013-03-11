Inside Guantanamo
A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Namore
A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. The facility is operated by the Joint Task Force Guantanamo and holds prisoners who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at thmore
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at thmore
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at thmore
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detaimore
An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camore
A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An ankle shackle used by prisoners during meetings with their lawyers is seen on the floor of the conferencmore
An ankle shackle used by prisoners during meetings with their lawyers is seen on the floor of the conference room at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detaimore
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The detainee library located inside Camp Delta offers reading material, movies and video games to prisonersmore
The detainee library located inside Camp Delta offers reading material, movies and video games to prisoners being held at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Basmore
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at themore
Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library located inside Camp Dmore
Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval more
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanmore
Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval more
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, amore
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, amore
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, amore
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Nmore
A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Basemore
The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banamore
A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banana rat, walks on a fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. Camp X-Ray was decommissioned in 2002 and detainees who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks are now held in Camp V, Camp VI and Camp VII. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base more
Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base more
A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A U.S. Marine takes part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. more
A U.S. Marine takes part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bamore
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Basemore
The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob more
The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
U.S. Marines take part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REmore
U.S. Marines take part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The frontier road parallels the security fence leading to the Northeast gate at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Bmore
The frontier road parallels the security fence leading to the Northeast gate at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. more
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police during in-prmore
Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police during in-processing to the temporary detention facility at Camp X-Ray of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay in this January 11, 2002 file photograph. A cache of classified U.S. military documents provides intelligence assessments on nearly all of the 779 people who been detained at the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. The secret documents, made available to The New York Times and several other news organizations, reveal that most of the 172 remaining prisoners have been rated as a "high risk" of posing a threat to the United States and its allies if released without adequate rehabilitation and supervision, the newspaper said in its report late on April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files (CUBA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)
下一个
Fighting through the damage
Free Syrian Army fighters outflank their opponents by moving through holes punched in building walls.
Conclave countdown
The College of Cardinals prepares to enter into their conclave to decide who will be the next pope.
Odds on the next pope
British and Irish bookies set their odds on who they think will be the next pope. A look at the top 15 candidates and two dark horses.
Mars Base Utah
Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.