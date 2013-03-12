The Falkland Islands
Falkland islanders react after hearing the results of the referendum in Stanley, March 11, 2013. Residents of the Falkland Islands voted almost unanimously to stay under British rule in a referendum that has inflamed a long-running sovereignty dispute with Argentina, results showed on Monday. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A bird flies over the coast of Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A bird flies over the coast of Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Election officials bring the last mobile ballot boxes to the polling counting center at the Town Hall in Stanley March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A vehicle with the word "Yes" stamped on its windows and a Union Jack drives past a policeman on Ross road in Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A girl with Union Jack flags on her head watches a parade in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Falkland Islander wearing a suit with the Union Jack colors gestures before casting his vote at the Town Hall polling station in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man hangs a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Local residents and British Falklands War veterans gather to pay homage to the British soldiers who died during the conflict at the San Carlos cemetery in the Falklands Islands June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A worker cleans at the Liberation Monument dedicated to British soldiers who died during the 1982 South Atlantic War between Argentina and Britain in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine Falklands War veterans Hugo Romero (R) and Walter Sarverry walk next to a "Welcome to the Falkland Islands" sign in Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia talks on a cellular phone as he sits next to the cannon he used during the conflict near Port Stanley, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sue Howatt carries carrots she picked from her orchard in her home's backyard in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Workers clean the area of the Malvina Hotel in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sheep are seen in a minefield in Goose Green, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A bird flies over snow-covered rocks near Stanley, Falkland Islands June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich walks among the tombstones Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict were buried, west of Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine Falklands War veterans have their picture taken at a memorial site for British soldiers who died during the conflict on Wireless Ridge, near Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A sign to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a store window in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Farmers look at bulls for sale in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A house with the Union Jack flag painted on the roof is seen in Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A British military Hercules plane flies over Goose Green, near Port Stanley March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman (2nd R) barbeques beef and sausages for farmers at a sheep auction in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A tombstone bearing the phrase "Argentine soldier only known by God" is seen at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A car with the Union Jack painted on the roof passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The Veendam cruise ship, of Holland America Line, is seen off the shore of Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Crosses placed to pay homage to fallen British servicemen of the Falklands War are seen at the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine Falklands War veterans walk on Blue Beach, where the British forces landed to retake the Falkland Islands during the conflict, in San Carlos, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tour guide Toni Smith shows military ammunition shells found on a battle field in Wireless Ridge left during the conflict, near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Britain have been rising in the runup to the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tourists check out a Port Stanley map at the Falkland Islands visitors information centre in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Willy Bowles (C) directs school children to cross a street in Port Stanley March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A car is parked with a banner behind the windshield that reads "We are British and proud" in Port Stanley March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich looks at a picture of himself and other soldiers at the site where it was taken during the conflict near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Mini Cooper with the Union Jack flag painted on its roof is seen parked across the street from The Falkland Islands Company in Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
