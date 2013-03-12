版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 23:10 BJT

The Falkland Islands

<p>Falkland islanders react after hearing the results of the referendum in Stanley, March 11, 2013. Residents of the Falkland Islands voted almost unanimously to stay under British rule in a referendum that has inflamed a long-running sovereignty dispute with Argentina, results showed on Monday. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Falkland islanders react after hearing the results of the referendum in Stanley, March 11, 2013. Residents more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Falkland islanders react after hearing the results of the referendum in Stanley, March 11, 2013. Residents of the Falkland Islands voted almost unanimously to stay under British rule in a referendum that has inflamed a long-running sovereignty dispute with Argentina, results showed on Monday. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
1 / 40
<p>A bird flies over the coast of Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A bird flies over the coast of Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A bird flies over the coast of Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
2 / 40
<p>Election officials bring the last mobile ballot boxes to the polling counting center at the Town Hall in Stanley March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Election officials bring the last mobile ballot boxes to the polling counting center at the Town Hall in Stmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Election officials bring the last mobile ballot boxes to the polling counting center at the Town Hall in Stanley March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
3 / 40
<p>A vehicle with the word "Yes" stamped on its windows and a Union Jack drives past a policeman on Ross road in Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A vehicle with the word "Yes" stamped on its windows and a Union Jack drives past a policeman on Ross road more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A vehicle with the word "Yes" stamped on its windows and a Union Jack drives past a policeman on Ross road in Stanley, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
4 / 40
<p>A girl with Union Jack flags on her head watches a parade in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A girl with Union Jack flags on her head watches a parade in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A girl with Union Jack flags on her head watches a parade in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
5 / 40
<p>A Falkland Islander wearing a suit with the Union Jack colors gestures before casting his vote at the Town Hall polling station in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A Falkland Islander wearing a suit with the Union Jack colors gestures before casting his vote at the Town more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A Falkland Islander wearing a suit with the Union Jack colors gestures before casting his vote at the Town Hall polling station in Stanley, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
6 / 40
<p>A man hangs a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A man hangs a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of thmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A man hangs a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
7 / 40
<p>Local residents and British Falklands War veterans gather to pay homage to the British soldiers who died during the conflict at the San Carlos cemetery in the Falklands Islands June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Local residents and British Falklands War veterans gather to pay homage to the British soldiers who died dumore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Local residents and British Falklands War veterans gather to pay homage to the British soldiers who died during the conflict at the San Carlos cemetery in the Falklands Islands June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
8 / 40
<p>A worker cleans at the Liberation Monument dedicated to British soldiers who died during the 1982 South Atlantic War between Argentina and Britain in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A worker cleans at the Liberation Monument dedicated to British soldiers who died during the 1982 South Atlmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A worker cleans at the Liberation Monument dedicated to British soldiers who died during the 1982 South Atlantic War between Argentina and Britain in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
9 / 40
<p>Argentine Falklands War veterans Hugo Romero (R) and Walter Sarverry walk next to a "Welcome to the Falkland Islands" sign in Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine Falklands War veterans Hugo Romero (R) and Walter Sarverry walk next to a "Welcome to the Falklanmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Argentine Falklands War veterans Hugo Romero (R) and Walter Sarverry walk next to a "Welcome to the Falkland Islands" sign in Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
10 / 40
<p>Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia talks on a cellular phone as he sits next to the cannon he used during the conflict near Port Stanley, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia talks on a cellular phone as he sits next to the cannon hemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia talks on a cellular phone as he sits next to the cannon he used during the conflict near Port Stanley, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
11 / 40
<p>Sue Howatt carries carrots she picked from her orchard in her home's backyard in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Sue Howatt carries carrots she picked from her orchard in her home's backyard in Port Stanley, March 15, 20more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Sue Howatt carries carrots she picked from her orchard in her home's backyard in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
12 / 40
<p>Workers clean the area of the Malvina Hotel in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Workers clean the area of the Malvina Hotel in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Mmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Workers clean the area of the Malvina Hotel in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
13 / 40
<p>A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
14 / 40
<p>Sheep are seen in a minefield in Goose Green, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Sheep are seen in a minefield in Goose Green, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindiccmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Sheep are seen in a minefield in Goose Green, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
15 / 40
<p>A bird flies over snow-covered rocks near Stanley, Falkland Islands June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A bird flies over snow-covered rocks near Stanley, Falkland Islands June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A bird flies over snow-covered rocks near Stanley, Falkland Islands June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
16 / 40
<p>Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich walks among the tombstones Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict were buried, west of Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich walks among the tombstones Darwin cemetery, where Argentinemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich walks among the tombstones Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict were buried, west of Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
17 / 40
<p>Argentine Falklands War veterans have their picture taken at a memorial site for British soldiers who died during the conflict on Wireless Ridge, near Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine Falklands War veterans have their picture taken at a memorial site for British soldiers who died more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Argentine Falklands War veterans have their picture taken at a memorial site for British soldiers who died during the conflict on Wireless Ridge, near Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
18 / 40
<p>Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
19 / 40
<p>A sign to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a store window in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A sign to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a store winmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A sign to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a store window in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
20 / 40
<p>Farmers look at bulls for sale in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Farmers look at bulls for sale in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindiccmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Farmers look at bulls for sale in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
21 / 40
<p>A house with the Union Jack flag painted on the roof is seen in Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A house with the Union Jack flag painted on the roof is seen in Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A house with the Union Jack flag painted on the roof is seen in Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
22 / 40
<p>A British military Hercules plane flies over Goose Green, near Port Stanley March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A British military Hercules plane flies over Goose Green, near Port Stanley March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcosmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A British military Hercules plane flies over Goose Green, near Port Stanley March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
23 / 40
<p>Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
24 / 40
<p>A woman (2nd R) barbeques beef and sausages for farmers at a sheep auction in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A woman (2nd R) barbeques beef and sausages for farmers at a sheep auction in Saladero, west of Port Stanlemore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A woman (2nd R) barbeques beef and sausages for farmers at a sheep auction in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
25 / 40
<p>A tombstone bearing the phrase "Argentine soldier only known by God" is seen at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A tombstone bearing the phrase "Argentine soldier only known by God" is seen at the Argentine cemetery in Dmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A tombstone bearing the phrase "Argentine soldier only known by God" is seen at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
26 / 40
<p>A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
27 / 40
<p>A car with the Union Jack painted on the roof passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A car with the Union Jack painted on the roof passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brimore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A car with the Union Jack painted on the roof passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
28 / 40
<p>The Veendam cruise ship, of Holland America Line, is seen off the shore of Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

The Veendam cruise ship, of Holland America Line, is seen off the shore of Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. Rmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

The Veendam cruise ship, of Holland America Line, is seen off the shore of Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
29 / 40
<p>Crosses placed to pay homage to fallen British servicemen of the Falklands War are seen at the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Crosses placed to pay homage to fallen British servicemen of the Falklands War are seen at the Liberation Mmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Crosses placed to pay homage to fallen British servicemen of the Falklands War are seen at the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
30 / 40
<p>Argentine Falklands War veterans walk on Blue Beach, where the British forces landed to retake the Falkland Islands during the conflict, in San Carlos, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine Falklands War veterans walk on Blue Beach, where the British forces landed to retake the Falklandmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Argentine Falklands War veterans walk on Blue Beach, where the British forces landed to retake the Falkland Islands during the conflict, in San Carlos, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
31 / 40
<p>Tour guide Toni Smith shows military ammunition shells found on a battle field in Wireless Ridge left during the conflict, near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Britain have been rising in the runup to the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tour guide Toni Smith shows military ammunition shells found on a battle field in Wireless Ridge left durinmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Tour guide Toni Smith shows military ammunition shells found on a battle field in Wireless Ridge left during the conflict, near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Britain have been rising in the runup to the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
32 / 40
<p>Tourists check out a Port Stanley map at the Falkland Islands visitors information centre in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Tourists check out a Port Stanley map at the Falkland Islands visitors information centre in Port Stanley, more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Tourists check out a Port Stanley map at the Falkland Islands visitors information centre in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
33 / 40
<p>Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
34 / 40
<p>Willy Bowles (C) directs school children to cross a street in Port Stanley March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Willy Bowles (C) directs school children to cross a street in Port Stanley March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos more

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Willy Bowles (C) directs school children to cross a street in Port Stanley March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
35 / 40
<p>A car is parked with a banner behind the windshield that reads "We are British and proud" in Port Stanley March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A car is parked with a banner behind the windshield that reads "We are British and proud" in Port Stanley Mmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A car is parked with a banner behind the windshield that reads "We are British and proud" in Port Stanley March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
36 / 40
<p>Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich looks at a picture of himself and other soldiers at the site where it was taken during the conflict near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich looks at a picture of himself and other soldiers at the sitmore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich looks at a picture of himself and other soldiers at the site where it was taken during the conflict near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
37 / 40
<p>A Mini Cooper with the Union Jack flag painted on its roof is seen parked across the street from The Falkland Islands Company in Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A Mini Cooper with the Union Jack flag painted on its roof is seen parked across the street from The Falklamore

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

A Mini Cooper with the Union Jack flag painted on its roof is seen parked across the street from The Falkland Islands Company in Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
38 / 40
<p>Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
39 / 40
<p>Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2013年 3月 12日 星期二

Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Superheroes, they're everywhere

Superheroes, they're everywhere

下一个

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Walking amongst us are the superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.

2013年 3月 12日
Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

2013年 3月 12日
Fighting through the damage

Fighting through the damage

Free Syrian Army fighters outflank their opponents by moving through holes punched in building walls.

2013年 3月 12日
Conclave countdown

Conclave countdown

The College of Cardinals prepares to enter into their conclave to decide who will be the next pope.

2013年 3月 12日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐