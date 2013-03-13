Catholics of Latin America

A Cuban sackcloth-dressed worshipper drags a rock as he pays homage along a road leading to the shrine of Saint Lazarus in the town of Rincon, some 30 km from Havana, Cuba December 17, 2009. The annual pilgrimage to one of Cuba's most sacred icons drew thousands of both Roman Catholic believers, and followers of the Afro-Cuban Santeria faith for whom Saint Lazarus also symbolizes the deity of Babalu-Aye, introduced by African slaves brought to Cuba when it was a Spanish colony. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan