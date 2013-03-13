版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 13日 星期三 22:55 BJT

Ladies Day

<p>Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival hmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 12
<p>Racegoer Victoria Ilina poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Victoria Ilina poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festivalmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Racegoer Victoria Ilina poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 12
<p>Women pose in their hats on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Women pose in their hats on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing memore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Women pose in their hats on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 12
<p>A racegoer smiles during Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A racegoer smiles during Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet more

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

A racegoer smiles during Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 12
<p>A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racingmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 12
<p>Racegoer Margaret Connolly poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Margaret Connolly poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festimore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Racegoer Margaret Connolly poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 12
<p>A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racingmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 12
<p>Racegoer Helen Neary poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Helen Neary poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival homore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Racegoer Helen Neary poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 12
<p>Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Fmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 12
<p>A racegoer's shoes are seen on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A racegoer's shoes are seen on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racingmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

A racegoer's shoes are seen on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 12
<p>Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Fmore

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 12
<p>A racegoer is seen through a window as she drinks champagne on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A racegoer is seen through a window as she drinks champagne on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the more

2013年 3月 13日 星期三

A racegoer is seen through a window as she drinks champagne on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Life of Kim Jong-un

Life of Kim Jong-un

下一个

Life of Kim Jong-un

Life of Kim Jong-un

A look at the daily life of North Korea's leader.

2013年 3月 30日
The Falkland Islands

The Falkland Islands

Residents of the Falkland Islands vote almost unanimously to stay under British rule, despite Argentine claims on the islands.

2013年 3月 12日
Superheroes, they're everywhere

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Walking amongst us are the superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.

2013年 3月 12日
Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

2013年 3月 12日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐