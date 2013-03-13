Border Security Expo
Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Qube Unmanned Aircraft System are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at an assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at the Lenco MRAP Bear SWAT Team vehicle at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Part of a transportable long range surveillance camera is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An exhibitor fires a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
FLIR's high definition camera is displayed above a group of attendees at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An AR-15 style assault weapon is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lockheed Martin's Squad Mission Support System vehicle is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past a sign at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
