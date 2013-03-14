Pippa Middleton's style
Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first racmore
Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first bomore
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open toumore
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennismore
The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a more
Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Cmore
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Qmore
Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's smore
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during tmore
Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgemore
Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess omore
Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister'more
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of more
Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first bomore
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
下一个
Catholics of Latin America
Latin America is the home of newly elected Pope Francis, as well as where 42 percent of the world's Catholics live.
Ladies Day
Fashionistas are out in full force, sporting their voluminous hats for Cheltenham Festival's Ladies Day.
Life of Kim Jong-un
A look at the daily life of North Korea's leader.
The Falkland Islands
Residents of the Falkland Islands vote almost unanimously to stay under British rule, despite Argentine claims on the islands.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.