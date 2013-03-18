The fishermen of Mogadishu
Somali men look out across Mogadishu's fishing harbour in the early morning as fishermen land their catch and transport their fish to the market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and received by Reuters March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows Somali men at fishing boats on Lido Beach in the Kaaraan Districtl in the Somali capital Mogadishu August 6, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout
Boats of fishermen are seen along the shores of the Indian ocean in Mogadishu June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A Somali man carries a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Somali man pushes a wheelbarrow loaded with freshly caught fish from the Indian Ocean towards Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. Picture taken March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Somali boy jumps between old fishing boats above Mogadishu's fishing harbour near the fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A boy carries a sword fish on his head from the Indian Ocean Indian waters to a market in Mogadishu March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A fisherman carries a swordfish on his back from the Indian Ocean waters to the market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A Somali man pauses while carrying a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A man carries fish home as boys play football in heavy rain in Mogadishu June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Somali fishermen carry a Hammerhead shark from the shores of the Indian ocean in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali boy carries sword fish as he rides on a motorcycle taxi in southern Mogadishu, August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Traders wait to sell their fish inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Freshly caught tuna fish are lined up for sale inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Traders wait to sell their fish inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Traders cut and fillet fish inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Freshly caught sailfish are lined up for sale inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Traders cut and fillet fish inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A trader waits to sell fish inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A man carries fishes from the shores of the Indian ocean in Mogadishu June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
