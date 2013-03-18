版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 19日 星期二 02:55 BJT

Fighting with colored flour

<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. The revelers "fight" by throwing colored flour, charcoal dust and powder painting until they essentially run out of supplies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. The revelers "fight" by throwing colored flour, charcoal dust and powder painting until they essentially run out of supplies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 16
<p>Revelers collect free flour to celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers collect free flour to celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditimore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers collect free flour to celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 16
<p>Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity markingmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Life in Cyprus

Life in Cyprus

下一个

Life in Cyprus

Life in Cyprus

A look at the latest European country facing financial woes.

2013年 3月 21日
The fishermen of Mogadishu

The fishermen of Mogadishu

Mogadishu’s fishermen work tirelessly for a living, bringing fish from sea to market.

2013年 3月 18日
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out with her baby bump.

2013年 3月 16日
Shanghai's Dog Show

Shanghai's Dog Show

Dog shows are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese citizens.

2013年 3月 15日

精选图集

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐