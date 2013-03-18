The Pope's first week
Newly elected Pope Francis (R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the Vatican in this handout picture provided by the Argentine Presidency March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout
Newly elected Pope Francis greets crowds gathered in the Vatican, in this still image taken from video, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/CTV via REUTERS TV
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis I (R) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis I (C) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis (R) kisses a crucifix while arriving to conduct a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis I arrives in the Paul VI hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Postcards featuring the newly-elected Pope Francis (top L), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, are seen for sale outside a souvenir shop in Castelgandolfo, near Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis I reacts during an audience for members of the media in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
People look at a big screen in St. Peter's square as Pope Francis conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis I leaves with security after a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis I greets Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi (L) as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis I prays before the replica of the Grotto of Lourdes at the Vatican Gardens in the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Keychains featuring newly-printed images of the newly-elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina are displayed in a tourist shop near the Vatican in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen as he leads a mass in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Faithful react as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, in a photograph released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
