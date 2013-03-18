版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 19日 星期二 07:00 BJT

The Pope's first week

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis (R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the Vatican in this handout picture provided by the Argentine Presidency March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis (R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets Argentina's President Crmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis (R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the Vatican in this handout picture provided by the Argentine Presidency March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout

Close
1 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis greets crowds gathered in the Vatican, in this still image taken from video, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/CTV via REUTERS TV</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis greets crowds gathered in the Vatican, in this still image taken from video, Marmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis greets crowds gathered in the Vatican, in this still image taken from video, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/CTV via REUTERS TV

Close
2 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gatmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I (R) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis I (R) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I (R) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
4 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I (C) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis I (C) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I (C) conducts a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
5 / 25
<p>Pope Francis (R) kisses a crucifix while arriving to conduct a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis (R) kisses a crucifix while arriving to conduct a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vaticanmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis (R) kisses a crucifix while arriving to conduct a mass in Santa Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
6 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gatmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
7 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audienmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
8 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I arrives in the Paul VI hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis I arrives in the Paul VI hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican Marcmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I arrives in the Paul VI hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 25
<p>Postcards featuring the newly-elected Pope Francis (top L), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, are seen for sale outside a souvenir shop in Castelgandolfo, near Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Postcards featuring the newly-elected Pope Francis (top L), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, armore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Postcards featuring the newly-elected Pope Francis (top L), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, are seen for sale outside a souvenir shop in Castelgandolfo, near Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I reacts during an audience for members of the media in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis I reacts during an audience for members of the media in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican March more

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I reacts during an audience for members of the media in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
11 / 25
<p>People look at a big screen in St. Peter's square as Pope Francis conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People look at a big screen in St. Peter's square as Pope Francis conducts a general audience in the Paul Vmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

People look at a big screen in St. Peter's square as Pope Francis conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I leaves with security after a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis I leaves with security after a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media amore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I leaves with security after a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
13 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I greets Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi (L) as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis I greets Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi (L) as he conducts a general audience in more

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I greets Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi (L) as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
14 / 25
<p>Pope Francis I prays before the replica of the Grotto of Lourdes at the Vatican Gardens in the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis I prays before the replica of the Grotto of Lourdes at the Vatican Gardens in the Vatican Marcmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Pope Francis I prays before the replica of the Grotto of Lourdes at the Vatican Gardens in the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
15 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run resmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
16 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementinmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
17 / 25
<p>Keychains featuring newly-printed images of the newly-elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina are displayed in a tourist shop near the Vatican in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Keychains featuring newly-printed images of the newly-elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio more

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Keychains featuring newly-printed images of the newly-elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina are displayed in a tourist shop near the Vatican in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Mmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen as he leads a mass in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen as he leads a mass in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vaticmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis appears on a large screen as he leads a mass in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
20 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals atmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
21 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
22 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 25
<p>Faithful react as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Faithful react as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on themore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Faithful react as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
24 / 25
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, in a photograph released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petmore

2013年 3月 19日 星期二

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, in a photograph released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Fighting with colored flour

Fighting with colored flour

下一个

Fighting with colored flour

Fighting with colored flour

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" with a flour fight; a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of Lent.

2013年 3月 19日
Life in Cyprus

Life in Cyprus

A look at the latest European country facing financial woes.

2013年 3月 21日
The fishermen of Mogadishu

The fishermen of Mogadishu

Mogadishu’s fishermen work tirelessly for a living, bringing fish from sea to market.

2013年 3月 18日
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out with her baby bump.

2013年 3月 16日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐