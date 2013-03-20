版本:
World Baseball Classic champs

<p>Dominican Republic catcher Carlos Santana celebrates with the trophy after his team defeated Puerto Rico to win the World Baseball Classic in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Players from the Dominican Republic, including tournament MVP Robinson Cano (C), celebrate with the trophy after they defeated Puerto Rico in the final to win the World Baseball Classic in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Dominican Republic players hold up the championship trophy after defeating Puerto Rico to win the World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Carlos Santana of the Dominican Republic celebrates in the dressing room after his team defeated Puerto Rico in the final to win the World Baseball Classic in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Dominican Republic fans celebrate their team's championship victory over Puerto Rico at the end of the World Baseball Classic in Santo Domingo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominican Republic fans celebrate their team's championship victory over Puerto Rico at the end of the World Baseball Classic in Santo Domingo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>Dominican Republic's manager Tony Pena (L) hugs closer Fernando Rodney after they defeated Puerto Rico to win the World Baseball Classic in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Dominican Republic players celebrate after defeating Puerto Rico to win the World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Dominican Republic players carry their flag around the field after defeating Puerto Rico in their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Dominican Republic's Edwin Encarnacion heads to second base with a two-run double against Puerto Rico in the first inning during the World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Puerto Rico center fielder Angel Pagan has a ball hit by Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez fall in front of him for a single in the fourth inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Puerto Rico center fielder Angel Pagan has a ball hit by Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez skip past him for a single in the fourth inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Dominican Republic's Moises Sierra (14) celebrates with teammate Jose Reyes (7) after Reyes scored against Puerto Rico during the first inning of the World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ezra Shaw/POOL</p>

<p>Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez loses the grip on his bat as he swings at a pitch against Puerto Rico in the first inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Dominican Republic third baseman Miguel Tejada (L) makes a catch in foul territory in front of teammate Moises Sierra on a ball hit by Puerto Rico's Jesus Feliciano in the seventh inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Dominican Republic's Erick Aybar hits a run-scoring double in front of Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina in the fifth inning during the World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Streamers fly during pre-game ceremonies ahead of the World Baseball Classic final between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ezra Shaw/POOL</p>

<p>Dominican Republic fans watch in the rain during the World Baseball Classic final against Puerto Rico in San Francisco, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Dominican Republic players hold up the championship trophy after defeating Puerto Rico to win the their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Dominican residents in Puerto Rico celebrate their national baseball team's victory over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic final, at Plaza Bacelo in San Juan, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

