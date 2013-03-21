Photo focus: Water abstractions
A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh<more
A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radmore
A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERmore
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6more
A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shmore
A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basimore
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquamore
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Municmore
A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Munich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanmore
Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the celebration of the temple anniversary May 29, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo Junemore
Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUmore
A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fumore
Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fuerzabruta (Brute Force) show, created by Diqui James of Argentina, in Taipei December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playinmore
Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playing with a ball in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sumore
A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The immore
Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The image was rotated 180 degree. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 3more
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue more
Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue for the upcoming G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007more
A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
下一个
Earth from space
Stunning pictures of the Earth taken by Colonel Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency from aboard the International Space Station.
Housing Cuba
Cuba has an eclectic mix of colonial and Art Deco homes, apartment complexes and impoverished buildings.
Photo focus: Yoga
Yoga Practicing yoga has spread from the banks of India's river Ganges to the prisons of Mexico City.
Iraq now
10 years after the invasion, ordinary people try to live their lives in the tenuous peace of post-occupation Iraq.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.