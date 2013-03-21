版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 06:15 BJT

Rites of Spring

<p>Youths cool off at a spring near the outskirts of Jerusalem March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Youths cool off at a spring near the outskirts of Jerusalem March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

Youths cool off at a spring near the outskirts of Jerusalem March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
1 / 13
<p>A honeybee approaches a snowdrop flower in Klosterneuburg on the first day of spring in Austria March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A honeybee approaches a snowdrop flower in Klosterneuburg on the first day of spring in Austria March 20, 2more

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

A honeybee approaches a snowdrop flower in Klosterneuburg on the first day of spring in Austria March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 13
<p>People enjoy the warm weather as they sit in boats during a sunny spring day at Madrid's Retiro park March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

People enjoy the warm weather as they sit in boats during a sunny spring day at Madrid's Retiro park March more

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

People enjoy the warm weather as they sit in boats during a sunny spring day at Madrid's Retiro park March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
3 / 13
<p>A figure resembling Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A figure resembling Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, whmore

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

A figure resembling Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
4 / 13
<p>An Afghan boy sells balloons during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan boy sells balloons during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21more

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

An Afghan boy sells balloons during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
5 / 13
<p>Spring flowers bloom between the gravestones in a church yard in Knutsford, northern England March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Spring flowers bloom between the gravestones in a church yard in Knutsford, northern England March 19, 2013more

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

Spring flowers bloom between the gravestones in a church yard in Knutsford, northern England March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 13
<p>Children play on a ferris wheel during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Children play on a ferris wheel during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul Marchmore

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

Children play on a ferris wheel during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
7 / 13
<p>Israelis cool off at the beach in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis cool off at the beach in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

Israelis cool off at the beach in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 13
<p>Children play in an outdoor fountain during a hot day in Pasadena, California March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Children play in an outdoor fountain during a hot day in Pasadena, California March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mariomore

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

Children play in an outdoor fountain during a hot day in Pasadena, California March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 13
<p>Rain on a vehicle windshield blurs a person walking in the heavy rain in Vancouver, British Columbia March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Rain on a vehicle windshield blurs a person walking in the heavy rain in Vancouver, British Columbia March more

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

Rain on a vehicle windshield blurs a person walking in the heavy rain in Vancouver, British Columbia March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
10 / 13
<p>A Palestinian girl flies a kite to show solidarity with the Japanese, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian girl flies a kite to show solidarity with the Japanese, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip Mmore

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

A Palestinian girl flies a kite to show solidarity with the Japanese, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
11 / 13
<p>A man tries to hold on to an umbrella during a rainy and windy day in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A man tries to hold on to an umbrella during a rainy and windy day in the Andalusian capital of Seville Marmore

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

A man tries to hold on to an umbrella during a rainy and windy day in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
12 / 13
<p>A pedestrian walks past a pile of snow, and the words "Spring Starts Here" in a store window, during a late winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian walks past a pile of snow, and the words "Spring Starts Here" in a store window, during a latemore

2013年 3月 22日 星期五

A pedestrian walks past a pile of snow, and the words "Spring Starts Here" in a store window, during a late winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Smuggling a bride under Gaza

Smuggling a bride under Gaza

下一个

Smuggling a bride under Gaza

Smuggling a bride under Gaza

A Palestinian groom smuggles his Egyptian bride through a tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip.

2013年 3月 22日
Photo focus: Water abstractions

Photo focus: Water abstractions

Aesthetic images of water in various forms.

2013年 3月 22日
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning pictures of the Earth taken by Colonel Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency from aboard the International Space Station.

2013年 3月 21日
Housing Cuba

Housing Cuba

Cuba has an eclectic mix of colonial and Art Deco homes, apartment complexes and impoverished buildings.

2013年 3月 21日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐