2013年 3月 27日

Festival of Holi

<p>Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 3月 27日

People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 3月 27日

A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

