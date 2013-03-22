Diving in sewer filth

Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. Cu Camara's job involves diving in the city's sewage system to clear blockages and repair infrastructures, on an average of four times a month, for about 30 minutes to six hours depending on the amount of work needed. Cu Camara, who started working as a sewer diver 30 years ago, uses a diving suit and helmet that weigh more than 40 kg to protect him during his dives. During his working experience, he has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car parts among other things. Mexico City has a drainage system which measures more than 7,456 miles (12,014 km) long. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)