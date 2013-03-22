Diving in sewer filth
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. Cu Camara's job involves diving in the city's sewage system to clear blockages and repair infrastructures, on an average of four times a month, for about 30 minutes to six hours depending on the amount of work needed. Cu Camara, who started working as a sewer diver 30 years ago, uses a diving suit and helmet that weigh more than 40 kg to protect him during his dives. During his working experience, he has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car parts among other things. Mexico City has a drainage system which measures more than 7,456 miles (12,014 km) long. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, ties a rope to the hook of a tow truck as he prepares to enter a cmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, ties a rope to the hook of a tow truck as he prepares to enter a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the citmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, blows into a glove as he prepares before entering a cage for a divmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, blows into a glove as he prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the citmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the citmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, kneels in a cage while putting on his helmet before a dive at the more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, kneels in a cage while putting on his helmet before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage before a dive at the city's drainage sysmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his helmet before entering a cage for a dive at the city's dmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his helmet before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, washes his diving suit after a dive at the city's drainage system more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, washes his diving suit after a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks through his visor while inside a cage during a dive at the cmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks through his visor while inside a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage during a dive at the city's drainage sysmore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, poses for a photo after he went inside a cage for a dive at the cimore
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, poses for a photo after he went inside a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
下一个
Rites of Spring
A look at all the ways people are celebrating the coming of Spring.
Smuggling a bride under Gaza
A Palestinian groom smuggles his Egyptian bride through a tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip.
Photo focus: Water abstractions
Aesthetic images of water in various forms.
Earth from space
Stunning pictures of the Earth taken by Colonel Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency from aboard the International Space Station.
精选图集
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.