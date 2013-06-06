Polluted waterways
A fisherman walks on a small island formed by the accumulation of trash in Tanjung Burung, on the coast of Indonesia's Banten province June 5, 2013. According a local resident, the trash originated from Jakarta and surrounding cities, and accumulated in this area after flowing through rivers, polluting the sea around Tanjung Burung. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Fishermen row a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The sun rises above a polluted lake at the Nam Son garbage dump, north of Hanoi June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kham
Boys jump into the polluted waters of Lake Xolotlan in Managua June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boys jump into the polluted waters of Lake Xolotlan in Managua June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Boys jump to a pond of polluted water in a slum area outside of Sanaa May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi
A villager carries buckets of water from a white polluted stream which is used for his daily drinking water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream (L), and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. According to local media, the sources of the pollution are production waste water discharged by nearby mining industries as the villagers living around have to use the polluted water for field irrigation and even drinking. Picture taken March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk past foam from industrial waste floating on the polluted Tiete River in Pirapora do Bom Jesus, 56 km (35 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, March 7, 2013. World Water Day is March 22. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A resident picks up dead shrimps washed up on the "Caleta Rojas" at Coronel town, some 540 km (335 miles) southwest of Santiago March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Children sitting on a makeshift raft play in a river full of rubbish in a slum area of Jakarta, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A man carries an empty oil container on his head at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Dead fish are seen at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2013. Thousands of fish were removed from the lagoon after oxygen levels dropped due to pollution, according to local media. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman crosses a polluted gutter in the main outdoor food market in the Petionville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/ Allison Shelley
Children look for plastic bottles at the polluted Bagmati River in Kathmandu, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A dead fish is seen in a polluted pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A waste pit filled with crude oil left by drilling operations years earlier in a jungle clearing near the Amazonian town of Sacha, Ecuador, October 21, 2003. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
A fisherman rests next to containers filled with oil cleaned up from the oil spill site at a port in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy swims in the polluted waters of the Buriganga river in Dhaka, May 14, 2009. The water of the Buriganga river is pitch black due to the dumping of millions of tonnes of human and industrial waste, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
An Egyptian girl fills a container with water from a polluted pond in Abu Passat village in Al Fayyum, southwest of Cairo, August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A fisherman pulls his rafts in the polluted waters of river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man collects plastic and other recyclable materials from debris in the waters of Manila Bay after tropical storm Saola hit the Philippine capital, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well at Frade, on the waters of Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state, November 18, 2011. T REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
