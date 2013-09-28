版本:
图片 | 2013年 9月 28日 星期六 09:00 BJT

Hot Air Balloon Championships

<p>Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. The event is a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo in 2014. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

2013年 9月 28日 星期六

<p>A hot air balloon soars south of High River and east of the Rocky Mountains during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

2013年 9月 28日 星期六

<p>A hot air balloon prepares to land in a field east of High River during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

2013年 9月 28日 星期六

<p>Hot air balloons land during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

2013年 9月 28日 星期六

<p>A pink elephant balloon, one of the entries in the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, lands in a field in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

2013年 9月 28日 星期六

