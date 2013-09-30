Beneath the old oak
Jennifer Hoffman of Buffalo, New York, poses for a picture under the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Camore
Jennifer Hoffman of Buffalo, New York, poses for a picture under the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the centuries-old live oak tree on an island near historic Charleston. A group aiming to preserve the majestic tree for decades to come is racing against a fall deadline to raise the $1.2 million needed to protect surrounding land from development that environmentalists say would harm the oak's health. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Christian and Brooke Dietrich of Charleston share a romantic moment under the branches of the Angel Oak tremore
Christian and Brooke Dietrich of Charleston share a romantic moment under the branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Samantha Siegel, 31, organizer behind the grass roots Save the Angel Oak petition, poses next to the Angel more
Samantha Siegel, 31, organizer behind the grass roots Save the Angel Oak petition, poses next to the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Soleil Pines, 2, of Charleston plays under the branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolinamore
Soleil Pines, 2, of Charleston plays under the branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jennifer Hoffman and Jim Sheridan, both of Buffalo, New York, take a photo under the Angel Oak tree in Charmore
Jennifer Hoffman and Jim Sheridan, both of Buffalo, New York, take a photo under the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Vistitors check out the sights around the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. more
Vistitors check out the sights around the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Vistitors hold hands around the trunk of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 201more
Vistitors hold hands around the trunk of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Resurrection ferns grows on the massive branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina Septemmore
Resurrection ferns grows on the massive branches of the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
