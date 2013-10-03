Olympic portraits
Olympic alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington visualizes a run during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic snowboarder Scotty Lago poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic snowboarder Elena Hight poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic snowboarder Louie Vito poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic snowboarder Arielle Gold mimics her pre-run preparation during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic hockey player Jessie Vetter poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic snowboarder Evan Strong poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic figure skaters John Coughlin and Caydee Denney pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic figure skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledder Justin Olsen takes off the gold medal he won in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, while having his portrait taken during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bobsledder Lolo Jones poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic Alpine skier Steve Nyman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans mimics her preparations before a run during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic alpine skier Steve Nyman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic speedskater Travis Jayner poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic speed skater Patrick Meek poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledder Katie Eberling poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic Alpine Skier Marco Sullivan poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic Alpine Skiier Ted Ligety poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledders Steven Holcomb, Curt Tomasevicz, Justin Olsen, and Chris Fogt (L-R) pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic speed skater Patrick Meek poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic ice hockey player David Backes mimics his preparations ahead of a game during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic alpine skier Steve Nyman mimics his pre-run preparations during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic bobsledder Chris Fogt poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace demonstrates the preparations she carries out before a run, during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
