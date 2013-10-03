版本:
2013年 10月 3日

Olympic portraits

<p>Olympic alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington visualizes a run during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington visualizes a run during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic snowboarder Scotty Lago poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic snowboarder Scotty Lago poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic snowboarder Elena Hight poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic snowboarder Elena Hight poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic snowboarder Louie Vito poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic snowboarder Louie Vito poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic snowboarder Arielle Gold mimics her pre-run preparation during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic snowboarder Arielle Gold mimics her pre-run preparation during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic hockey player Jessie Vetter poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic hockey player Jessie Vetter poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic snowboarder Evan Strong poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Paralympic snowboarder Evan Strong poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic figure skaters John Coughlin and Caydee Denney pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic figure skaters John Coughlin and Caydee Denney pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic figure skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic figure skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledder Justin Olsen takes off the gold medal he won in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, while having his portrait taken during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledder Justin Olsen takes off the gold medal he won in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, while having his portrait taken during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Bobsledder Lolo Jones poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Bobsledder Lolo Jones poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic Alpine skier Steve Nyman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic Alpine skier Steve Nyman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans mimics her preparations before a run during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans mimics her preparations before a run during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic alpine skier Steve Nyman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic alpine skier Steve Nyman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic speedskater Travis Jayner poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic speedskater Travis Jayner poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic speed skater Patrick Meek poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic speed skater Patrick Meek poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledder Katie Eberling poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledder Katie Eberling poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic Alpine Skier Marco Sullivan poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic Alpine Skier Marco Sullivan poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Paralympic sled hockey player Rico Roman poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic Alpine Skiier Ted Ligety poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic Alpine Skiier Ted Ligety poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledders Steven Holcomb, Curt Tomasevicz, Justin Olsen, and Chris Fogt (L-R) pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledders Steven Holcomb, Curt Tomasevicz, Justin Olsen, and Chris Fogt (L-R) pose for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic speed skater Patrick Meek poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic speed skater Patrick Meek poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic ice hockey player David Backes mimics his preparations ahead of a game during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic ice hockey player David Backes mimics his preparations ahead of a game during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic alpine skier Steve Nyman mimics his pre-run preparations during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic alpine skier Steve Nyman mimics his pre-run preparations during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic bobsledder Chris Fogt poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic bobsledder Chris Fogt poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace demonstrates the preparations she carries out before a run, during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 10月 3日

Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace demonstrates the preparations she carries out before a run, during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

