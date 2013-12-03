版本:
Roma of France

<p>French police stand guard as Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

French police stand guard as Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A digger clears the site after the eviction of Roma families from their illegal camp near the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A digger clears the site after the eviction of Roma families from their illegal camp near the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A Roma woman holds her rabbit near her belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma woman holds her rabbit near her belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A Roma woman is seen at dawn before being evicted by French police from their illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma woman is seen at dawn before being evicted by French police from their illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, leaves an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river to reach an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, leaves an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river to reach an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona (L), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television with her family in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona (L), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television with her family in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, does her homework in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, does her homework in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, wears a backpack to carry school books as she walks past shelters at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, wears a backpack to carry school books as she walks past shelters at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A Roma woman holds her child to warm up near a gas stove in her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma woman holds her child to warm up near a gas stove in her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Laundry hangs to dry as a Roma woman burns rubbish near her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Laundry hangs to dry as a Roma woman burns rubbish near her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, turns the pages of her book as she uses a flashlight for her homework outside her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, turns the pages of her book as she uses a flashlight for her homework outside her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Simona (2ndL), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, gather with families around a fire at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Simona (2ndL), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, gather with families around a fire at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, poses inside his caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, poses inside his caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A Roma child uses a hammer to separate and sort metals in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma child uses a hammer to separate and sort metals in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, displays a vintage Canon camera at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, displays a vintage Canon camera at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Roma children are seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Roma children are seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A soccer ball sits in a puddle of water near caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A soccer ball sits in a puddle of water near caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Iulian Barbu, a Roma man, poses in front of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Iulian Barbu, a Roma man, poses in front of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Children play in front of their caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Children play in front of their caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A Romania woman sweeps the area in front of her caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Romania woman sweeps the area in front of her caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A Roma child is seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma child is seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A woman does her wash at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A woman does her wash at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A girl draws at the door of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A girl draws at the door of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A Roma man balances on a scooter in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma man balances on a scooter in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Borcha Sonita, a 16-year-old teenage Roma, waits at an illegal camp in Croix, northern France, before boarding a flight to Romania on a voluntary repatriation scheme, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Borcha Sonita, a 16-year-old teenage Roma, waits at an illegal camp in Croix, northern France, before boarding a flight to Romania on a voluntary repatriation scheme, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Roma girls Rita (R) and Charlia, 7 and 5 years old respectively, play in front of caravans at an illegal camp in Croix, near Lille, northern France, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Roma girls Rita (R) and Charlia, 7 and 5 years old respectively, play in front of caravans at an illegal camp in Croix, near Lille, northern France, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>French CRS police stand guard as Roma families are evacuated from their illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

French CRS police stand guard as Roma families are evacuated from their illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A Roma girls stands next to a caravan during the eviction of Roma families from an illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma girls stands next to a caravan during the eviction of Roma families from an illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>French police stand guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

French police stand guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

<p>French police stand guard as a Roma woman carries her baby during the eviction of their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

French police stand guard as a Roma woman carries her baby during the eviction of their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

<p>Roma women prepare coffee near a wood fire shortly before they were evicted by French police from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Roma women prepare coffee near a wood fire shortly before they were evicted by French police from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

<p>A Roma woman and her baby, referred to as "gens du voyage" are seen though the window of their caravan at a camp in Strasbourg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma woman and her baby, referred to as "gens du voyage" are seen though the window of their caravan at a camp in Strasbourg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Roma woman Maria and her husband Virgil pose for a portrait inside their shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, northern France, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Roma woman Maria and her husband Virgil pose for a portrait inside their shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, northern France, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A young Roma child stands in the doorway of a shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A young Roma child stands in the doorway of a shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A Roma boy plays front of shelters in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Roma boy plays front of shelters in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma boy plays front of shelters in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A Roma family, referred to as "gens du voyage" sits close as they take shelter in a meeting room attached to a church after being expelled overnight in Lyon, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma family, referred to as "gens du voyage" sits close as they take shelter in a meeting room attached to a church after being expelled overnight in Lyon, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>View of makeshift shelters where Roma families live in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

View of makeshift shelters where Roma families live in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>Women from Romania pose with their children in front of a makeshift shelter housing her family in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

Women from Romania pose with their children in front of a makeshift shelter housing her family in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>A Roma child is seen through a bus window as she cries after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma child is seen through a bus window as she cries after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

2013年 12月 3日 星期二

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

编辑推荐