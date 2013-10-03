Broken lives of Fukushima
Waves break into the anti-tsunami barriers as a typhoon hits the area near the Iwaki town, south of the tsumore
Waves break into the anti-tsunami barriers as a typhoon hits the area near the Iwaki town, south of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture September 16, 2013. Almost all the beaches in Fukushima prefectures remain closed since March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years. In July this year, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), a company that runs the crippled Daiichi plant reversed months of denials and admitted that hundreds of tonnes of groundwater that has mixed with radioactive material may be flowing out to the sea every day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A small monument to victims is seen in front of an abandoned house at the tsunami destroyed coastal area ofmore
A small monument to victims is seen in front of an abandoned house at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, some 6 km (4 miles) from the crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. Namie's more than 20,000 former residents can visit their homes once a month with special permissions but are not allowed to stay overnight inside the exclusion zone. A total of 160,000 people were ordered to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government announced the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An elderly woman leans against the damaged grave of her relative as she visits the cemetery at the tsunami more
An elderly woman leans against the damaged grave of her relative as she visits the cemetery at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters from Kyoto pay respect to victims as they visit the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacmore
Firefighters from Kyoto pay respect to victims as they visit the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zonemore
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture September 21, 2013. In 2011 a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant, resulting in a meltdown that became the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years. About 160,000 people living near the plant were ordered to move out and the government established a 20-km compulsory evacuation zone. The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co, is struggling to contain contaminated water at the site 240 km north of Tokyo. There have been multiple leaks and glitches over the last two and a half years. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kasumi Saino from the town of Tomioka near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant walks her dog Mmore
Kasumi Saino from the town of Tomioka near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant walks her dog May between pre-fabricated houses of center for evacuees, where she lives, in Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture September 19, 2013. A total of 160,000 people were ordered to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government announced the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A twisted clock, spiders webs and debris are seen from inside a damaged primary school at the tsunami destrmore
A twisted clock, spiders webs and debris are seen from inside a damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dead cat is seen among debris in a damaged house in the evacuated town of Futaba in Fukushima prefecture more
A dead cat is seen among debris in a damaged house in the evacuated town of Futaba in Fukushima prefecture September 22, 2013. Decades ago, the citizens of Japan's Futaba town took such pride in hosting part of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex that they built a sign over a promenade proclaiming that atomic power made their town prosperous. Now, they are scattered around Japan with no clear sign of when they might return to their homes. A total of 160,000 people were ordered to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government announced the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A table is set for customers at a restaurant in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture Septembmore
A table is set for customers at a restaurant in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages of support are written on a blackboard in a science class of primary school at the tsunami destroymore
Messages of support are written on a blackboard in a science class of primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Traditional shoes are left in an abandoned civic center at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuamore
Traditional shoes are left in an abandoned civic center at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 kilometers from the crippled Daiichi power plant September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Balls are seen inside damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town ofmore
Balls are seen inside damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Keiko Sato, 62, is reflected in a mirror as she searches for items in her house she visits in the evacuatedmore
Keiko Sato, 62, is reflected in a mirror as she searches for items in her house she visits in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on four-year-old Maria Sakamoto, brought by her mother to the officmore
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on four-year-old Maria Sakamoto, brought by her mother to the office of Iwaki Radiation Citizen Centre NPO, in Iwaki town, south of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A visitor from Hokaido takes pictures at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie more
A visitor from Hokaido takes pictures at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Big plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped more
Big plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a tennis court at a sports park in Naraha town, which is inside the formerly no-go zone of a 20 km (12 mile) radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant September 21, 2013. The most ambitious radiation clean-up ever attempted has proved costly, complex and time-consuming since the Japanese government began it more than two years ago in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear meltdown. It may also fail. There is also the problem of storage. Most of the contaminated soil and leaves remain piled up in driveways and empty lots because of fierce opposition from local communities to storing it in one place until the Ministry of Environment secures a central site that could hold it for the longer term. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mieko Okubo, 59, poses with a portrait of her father-in-law Fumio Okuboi in their house, where he committedmore
Mieko Okubo, 59, poses with a portrait of her father-in-law Fumio Okuboi in their house, where he committed suicide, in the evacuated town of Iitate in Fukushima prefecture September 18, 2013. Fumio, a 102 year old farmer hanged himself in the house he lived in all his life after authorities ordered evacuation from the area following the nuclear disaster at the tsunami-crippled Daiichi power plant. Mieko, who lives outside the exclusion zone, comes back every other day to feed Fumio's dog and clean the house. She said Fumio committed suicide because he just could not stand to end his life somewhere else. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Dense vegetation is seen from inside an abandoned house at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuamore
Dense vegetation is seen from inside an abandoned house at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman, who came for a brief visit to her home, walks under a sign reading "Nuclear Power - The Energy formore
A woman, who came for a brief visit to her home, walks under a sign reading "Nuclear Power - The Energy for a Better Future", at the entrance of the empty Futaba town, inside the exclusion zone in Fukushima prefecture September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zenjuro Nagaoka (R) is followed by his wife Satoko as he takes a dead mouse out of their sweet shop during more
Zenjuro Nagaoka (R) is followed by his wife Satoko as he takes a dead mouse out of their sweet shop during a visit to the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Portraits hang from the wall of an abandoned and damaged house in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima more
Portraits hang from the wall of an abandoned and damaged house in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Keigo Sakamoto, 58, holds Atom, one of his 21 dogs and over 500 animals he keeps at his home in the exclusimore
Keigo Sakamoto, 58, holds Atom, one of his 21 dogs and over 500 animals he keeps at his home in the exclusion zone near Naraha in Fukushima prefecture September 17, 2013. Sakamoto, a former caregiver and farmer who refused to leave the exclusion zone around the crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant decided to name his dog Atom because it was born just before the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster. With donations and support from outside Fukushima, Sakamoto lives with his animals of which many were abandoned by previous owners as they left the exclusion zone. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A clock shows the time of March 11, 2011 earthquake at the kitchen of a damaged house in the evacuated townmore
A clock shows the time of March 11, 2011 earthquake at the kitchen of a damaged house in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A control panel of public address system is seen inside damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coamore
A control panel of public address system is seen inside damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bicycles are left behind near the train station in the evacuated town of Futaba in Fukushima prefecture Sepmore
Bicycles are left behind near the train station in the evacuated town of Futaba in Fukushima prefecture September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An official gets ready to measure radiation levels on vehicles and people leaving the exclusion zone near tmore
An official gets ready to measure radiation levels on vehicles and people leaving the exclusion zone near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture near the town of Tomioka September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The level of radiation is seen near the abandoned civic centre at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of themore
The level of radiation is seen near the abandoned civic centre at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 km (4 miles) from the crippled Daiichi power plant September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the company that runs the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear more
A worker from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the company that runs the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear plant, cuts dense vegetation that grew wild in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A swimming pool of a primary school is seen at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of more
A swimming pool of a primary school is seen at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A surfer carries his board as others catch waves before anti-tsunami barriers on the closed Toyoma beach nemore
A surfer carries his board as others catch waves before anti-tsunami barriers on the closed Toyoma beach near Iwaki town, south of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fishermen from the "Kiyomaru" fishing boat pull in their net as they sail off the Iwaki town south of crippmore
Fishermen from the "Kiyomaru" fishing boat pull in their net as they sail off the Iwaki town south of crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture September 20, 2013. Only a small part of boat's catch will be used to test for radioactive contamination in the waters near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility, while the rest will be thrown back into the ocean. Commercial fishing has been banned near the tsunami-crippled nuclear complex since the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake. The only fishing that still takes place is for contamination research, and is carried out by small-scale fishermen contracted by the government. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Some of the fish caught by fishermen from the "Kiyomaru" fishing boat is prepared for government officials more
Some of the fish caught by fishermen from the "Kiyomaru" fishing boat is prepared for government officials to collect near the Iwaki town south of crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hiroshi Maskura from the town of Tomioka, near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant, sits insidmore
Hiroshi Maskura from the town of Tomioka, near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant, sits inside his pre-fabricated house at the center for evacuees where he lives, in Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture September 20, 2013. Hiroshi's wife died from illness he considers related to depression she suffered from while living at the center for evacuees. A total of 160,000 people were ordered to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government announced the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. Many of evacuees live in collective centers and visit their homes inside exclusion zone only once a month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Street lamps light the street in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 23, 2013. REmore
Street lamps light the street in the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Light and power lines from the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant as seen from Route 6 near the tmore
Light and power lines from the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant as seen from Route 6 near the town of Okuma in Fukushima prefecture September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A security blocks the road from the Route 6 into the the exclusion zone near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nmore
A security blocks the road from the Route 6 into the the exclusion zone near the tsunami-crippled Daiichi nuclear power plant near Tomioka in Fukushima prefecture September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
