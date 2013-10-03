Welcome to the Twitterverse
Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in more
Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERmore
A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind hmore
President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in Nmore
A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francismore
Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Squaremore
Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REmore
A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in Londonmore
Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Pamore
Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Dumore
A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corpormore
Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta Marmore
Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco trucmore
People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location around the Los Angeles area and any other updates. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sitmore
Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a momore
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photomore
Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTubemore
Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that followed. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Vintage car auction
More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...
Beneath the old oak
Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the...
Hot Air Balloon Championships
Hot air balloons take off during the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil in...
Camper hotel
The world's first camping trailer hostel opens in Bonn, Germany, with 15 various camping caravans in vintage style.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.