版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 5日 星期六 06:35 BJT

Sunny Siberia

<p>Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region,more

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 20
<p>A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolbymore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 20
<p>Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66more

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 20
<p>A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. Rmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 20
<p>Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank more

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Kmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 20
<p>Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penalmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 20
<p>Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 mmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 20
<p>A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside themore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 20
<p>Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national more

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 20
<p>A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles)more

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 20
<p>Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes cmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 20
<p>Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei rimore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 20
<p>Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the villagemore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 20
<p>An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
16 / 20
<p>An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outsidemore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
17 / 20
<p>A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and craftsmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
18 / 20
<p>Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, sommore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
19 / 20
<p>Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnmore

2013年 10月 5日 星期六

Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Welcome to the Twitterverse

Welcome to the Twitterverse

下一个

Welcome to the Twitterverse

Welcome to the Twitterverse

As Twitter prepares to file its IPO, a look at the ways people around the world use Twitter, from Internet activism to business to just keeping in touch.

2013年 10月 4日
Vintage car auction

Vintage car auction

More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...

2013年 10月 2日
Beneath the old oak

Beneath the old oak

Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the...

2013年 10月 1日
Hot Air Balloon Championships

Hot Air Balloon Championships

Hot air balloons take off during the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil in...

2013年 9月 28日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐