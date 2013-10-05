Chavez's utopian city
A boy plays with a ball in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked moumore
A boy plays with a ball in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked mountain one day in his presidential helicopter, the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez had a dream: to build a utopian city that would showcase socialism in Venezuela. Slowly and chaotically over the years that followed, the late president's pet project - named "Ciudad Caribia" for the country's indigenous Carib people - began to take shape on the mountain's ridges and plateaus. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People stand around a mural depicting the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in downtown Caracas Septembmore
People stand around a mural depicting the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in downtown Caracas September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudmore
A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women work at a bakery as a banner of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia omore
Women work at a bakery as a banner of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Boys step on public exercise machines in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorgemore
Boys step on public exercise machines in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man reads a newspaper at his apartment next to a portrait of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez inmore
A man reads a newspaper at his apartment next to a portrait of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view shows the construction site of Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edwmore
An aerial view shows the construction site of Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
A student carrying a backpack bearing the image of national independence hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R), walks more
A student carrying a backpack bearing the image of national independence hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R), walks as they leave the school in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman stands outside her apartment next to a portrait of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciumore
A woman stands outside her apartment next to a portrait of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A building bearing a design of the signature of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas Semore
A building bearing a design of the signature of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of the window, a floor above a window bearing a poster of the late Venezuelan President Hmore
A woman looks out of the window, a floor above a window bearing a poster of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy rides a bicycle among apartment buildings in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUmore
A boy rides a bicycle among apartment buildings in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks down an stairway in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silvamore
A man walks down an stairway in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman feeds her baby as she sells ice cream outside her apartment in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas Septemore
A woman feeds her baby as she sells ice cream outside her apartment in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mural of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 20more
A mural of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
下一个
Sunny Siberia
Despite being known as a place of cold, Siberia still has a summer. A look at how its residents take advantage of the sunny season.
Welcome to the Twitterverse
As Twitter prepares to file its IPO, a look at the ways people around the world use Twitter, from Internet activism to business to just keeping in touch.
Vintage car auction
More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...
Beneath the old oak
Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the...
精选图集
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.