Seeking sanctuary
A tent is illuminated as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. The ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home country. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An asylum seeker from Afghanistan rests in his tent inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 6, 2014. The families, whose first request to stay in Belgium was rejected, were invited to stay in Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage by the church’s priest. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Laundry hangs to dry as Afghan asylum seekers camp inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, February 6, 2014. They have now been eating, sleeping and teaching their children in the building for more than three months. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan asylum seeker wakes up near a stove after a night inside a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan woman and her child wait in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan asylum seekers wash themselves in the toilets of the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Khatera Shams from Kabul, Afghanistan, consoles her daughter Hadia, 5, as they sit in a tent at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan asylum seeker Elyas Fazli from Herat shows a picture of a slaughtered sheep in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan children take part in a drawing workshop inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Hadiha Homahi, 8, from Afghanistan, displays her drawing inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Children play inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sikh men from Afghanistan sit on their beds inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan poses inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Abdul Khaleq Homai, 51, from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a document setting out the removal of his right to stay in Belgium at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An asylum seeker from the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, who declined to give his name and said he was injured by the Taliban during his detention, shows his wounded hands at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan girl plays inside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, while others Afghan asylum seekers follow French lessons, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan asylum seeker walks past tents set up in the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan asylum seeker yawns outside the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage is seen in central Brussels, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
