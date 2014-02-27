16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. The 16th Havana Festival will conclude with a gala dinner and auction, when cigar-buyers bid on cigars and humidors to raise money for Cuba's healthcare system. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A woman separates tobacco leaves in a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
A woman separates tobacco leaves in a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A farmer harvests tobacco leaves at a plantation in Pinar Del Rio, west of Havana February 25, 2014.
A farmer harvests tobacco leaves at a plantation in Pinar Del Rio, west of Havana February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Caridad Fernandez, 82, poses for a photo outside his curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
Caridad Fernandez, 82, poses for a photo outside his curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A woman separates tobacco leaves in a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
A woman separates tobacco leaves in a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A woman carries tobacco leaves near an image of former president Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag inside a facmore
A woman carries tobacco leaves near an image of former president Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag inside a factory in the western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Workers talk in a tobacco plantation in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
Workers talk in a tobacco plantation in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A Cuban woman sits behind boxes of cigars while working at Havana's Corona factory February 27, 2014.
A Cuban woman sits behind boxes of cigars while working at Havana's Corona factory February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Women sort tobacco leaves at the Corona cigar factory in Havana February 27, 2014.
Women sort tobacco leaves at the Corona cigar factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man rolls cigars at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man rolls cigars at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A cigar roller smokes a cigar while working at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014.
A cigar roller smokes a cigar while working at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
An "Elegua", the opener of roads and an important deity in the Yoruba religion made with tobacco leafs, is more
An "Elegua", the opener of roads and an important deity in the Yoruba religion made with tobacco leafs, is seen inside at the Corona cigar factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A cigar roller smokes a cigar while working at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014.
A cigar roller smokes a cigar while working at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
An image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro is seen at the Corona Factory as a tourist take pictures in Havana February 27, 2014.
An image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro is seen at the Corona Factory as a tourist take pictures in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
