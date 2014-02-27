版本:
16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival

<p>A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. The 16th Havana Festival will conclude with a gala dinner and auction, when cigar-buyers bid on cigars and humidors to raise money for Cuba's healthcare system. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

<p>A woman separates tobacco leaves in a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A farmer harvests tobacco leaves at a plantation in Pinar Del Rio, west of Havana February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>Caridad Fernandez, 82, poses for a photo outside his curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A woman separates tobacco leaves in a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A woman carries tobacco leaves near an image of former president Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag inside a factory in the western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>Workers talk in a tobacco plantation in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A Cuban woman sits behind boxes of cigars while working at Havana's Corona factory February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>Women sort tobacco leaves at the Corona cigar factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A man rolls cigars at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A cigar roller smokes a cigar while working at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>An "Elegua", the opener of roads and an important deity in the Yoruba religion made with tobacco leafs, is seen inside at the Corona cigar factory in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A cigar roller smokes a cigar while working at the Corona factory in Havana February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>An image of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro is seen at the Corona Factory as a tourist take pictures in Havana February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

