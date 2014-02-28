版本:
The Opera Ball in Vienna

<p>Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and abroad. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and abroad. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

