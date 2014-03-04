The world's richest billionaires
1: Bill Gates has returned to the top of Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people with amore
1: Bill Gates has returned to the top of Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people with an estimated net worth of $76 billion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim drops down to second place with $72 billion. REUTERS/Vicmore
2: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim drops down to second place with $72 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashionmore
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, ranked third at $64 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett was fourth at $58.2 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett was fourth at $58.2 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison came in fifth at $48 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
5: Oracle chief Larry Ellison came in fifth at $48 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $40 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletonmore
6 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $40 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
8: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38 billion. REUTEmore
8: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
9: Christy Walton and her family are worth $36.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9: Christy Walton and her family are worth $36.7 billion. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $34.7 billion. Seen also is his sister Almore
10: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $34.7 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
11: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $34.5 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiamore
11: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $34.5 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
12: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $34.4 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiemore
12: Chairman and main shareholder of H and M Stefan Persson is worth $34.4 billion. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
13: Alice Walton is worth $34.3 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
13: Alice Walton is worth $34.3 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $34.2 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
14: Wal-Mart Chairman Rob Walton is worth $34.2 billion. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
15: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $33more
15: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $33.5 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
16: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $33 billion. REUTERS/more
16: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $33 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
17: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $32.3 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
17: Google CEO Larry Page is worth $32.3 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
18: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
18: Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
19: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31.8 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
19: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31.8 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
20: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
20: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
21: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $28.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
21: Mark Zuckerberg is worth $28.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
22: Michele Ferrero and family of the Ferrero chocolate company is worth $26.5 billion. REUTERS/Stefanomore
22: Michele Ferrero and family of the Ferrero chocolate company is worth $26.5 billion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
23 (tied): Karl Albrecht, co-founder of the Aldi discount supermarket chain, is worth $25 billion. REUTmore
23 (tied): Karl Albrecht, co-founder of the Aldi discount supermarket chain, is worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
23 (tied): Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is also worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleyemore
23 (tied): Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is also worth $25 billion. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
25: Activist investor Carl Icahn is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
25: Activist investor Carl Icahn is worth $24.5 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
26: Financier George Soros is worth $23 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong
26: Financier George Soros is worth $23 billion. REUTERS/Bob Strong
27: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $22.6 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
27: Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson and family are worth $22.6 billion. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
28: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Chairman Lui Che-woo is worth $22 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
28: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Chairman Lui Che-woo is worth $22 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
29: Dieter Schwarz, chairman and owner of the Lidl supermarket chain, is worth $21.1 billion. REUTEmore
29: Dieter Schwarz, chairman and owner of the Lidl supermarket chain, is worth $21.1 billion. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
30: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is worth $20.4 billion. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
30: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is worth $20.4 billion. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
31 (tied) Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $20 bilmore
31 (tied) Forrest Mars Jr., Jacqueline Mars, and John Mars of the Mars candy company are each worth $20 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing
下一个
Oscar red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.
Tense standoff in Crimea
Ukrainian and Russian soldiers stand off in Crimea.
Inside the Russian military
A look inside the armed forces of Russia.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the Academy Awards.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.