Frozen Niagara Falls
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on American side lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures inmore
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on American side lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen base of Horseshoe Falls is seen on lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Nmore
A partially frozen base of Horseshoe Falls is seen on lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls are seen partially frozen lit by lights during sub freezing tempmore
The American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls are seen partially frozen lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People look out over the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing tempermore
People look out over the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mist rises over the Horseshoe Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, March 3, 2014. REmore
Mist rises over the Horseshoe Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Fmore
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Fmore
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Fmore
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People walk in front partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperaturmore
People walk in front partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontamore
An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man walks in front of the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temmore
A man walks in front of the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Fmore
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
