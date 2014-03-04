版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 5日 星期三 01:55 BJT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

<p>A member of the Krewe of Zulu parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

A member of the Krewe of Zulu parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 20more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A member of the Krewe of Zulu parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
1 / 11
<p>Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
2 / 11
<p>Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Krewe of Zulu parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
3 / 11
<p>Members of the Skinz and Bonez get ready to stroll through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Skinz and Bonez get ready to stroll through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orlemore

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Skinz and Bonez get ready to stroll through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
4 / 11
<p>A reveler parades through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

A reveler parades through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonatmore

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A reveler parades through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
5 / 11
<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
6 / 11
<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
7 / 11
<p>A Member of the Skinz and Bonez rides her bike along the Mississippi River on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

A Member of the Skinz and Bonez rides her bike along the Mississippi River on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleansmore

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A Member of the Skinz and Bonez rides her bike along the Mississippi River on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
8 / 11
<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
9 / 11
<p>Pete Fountain, a local musician, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Pete Fountain, a local musician, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4,more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Pete Fountain, a local musician, parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
10 / 11
<p>Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New more

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Frozen Niagara Falls

Frozen Niagara Falls

下一个

Frozen Niagara Falls

Frozen Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls partially freezes again.

2014年 3月 4日
Inside the Russian military

Inside the Russian military

A look inside the armed forces of Russia.

2014年 3月 4日
South Sudan on the brink

South Sudan on the brink

Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.

2014年 3月 3日
Mass prayer in Jerusalem

Mass prayer in Jerusalem

Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews hold a mass prayer in protest against a bill meant to slash military exemptions granted to seminary students.

2014年 3月 3日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐