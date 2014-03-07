版本:
中国
2014年 3月 8日

Geneva Auto Show

<p>Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Morgan 3 Wheeler. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Zenvo ST1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

The exhaust pipes of the Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A model poses in the Rinspeed XchangE electric powered autonomous driving concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A journalist takes a picture of the Audi TT 2.0 T quattro. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Citroen C4 Cactus Aventure. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

McLaren 650S convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Koenigsegg Agera One:1. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Special edition Bugatti Veyron. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technolomore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A woman touches the display inside a Volvo car. Apple makes its next move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the Geneva Motor Show. The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

The engine of the Ferrari 458 Speciale. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Porsche 918 Speedster. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

The Jaguar car grille emblem. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

McLaren 650S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

The front wheel of a Pagani Huayra. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Porsche 911 RSR. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

An employee cleans a Bentley Continental GTSpeed convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

The cockpit and steering wheel of the Ferrari California T convertible. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Subaru Viziv 2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Volkswagen T-ROC concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Ermini Seiottosei. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Skoda Vision C concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

The charging plug of the Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Giugiaro Clipper concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Honda FCEV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Lamborghini Huracan. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

