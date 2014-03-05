版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 6日 星期四 00:15 BJT

China's congress meets

<p>Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

<p>A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

<p>Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest in Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest in Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

<p>Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

<p>A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 6日 星期四

Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

