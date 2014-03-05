China's congress meets
Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the openinmore
Hotel guides pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session omore
A man opens a curtains inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opmore
Attendants pour water into paper cups inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Gremore
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong near the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during themore
People line up in front of a post office inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Gremore
A military delegate from the Chinese People's Liberation Army looks back as he and others arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session more
A security officer stands in front of a curtain at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening cermore
Journalists hold cameras as they take recordings inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hallmore
A military band member yawns during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square dumore
Ethnic minority delegates wave for pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (
People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening sesmore
People work on their laptops inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the openimore
An ethnic minority takes pictures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Squaremore
Security officers check bags in the trunk of a car outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening sessmore
Police use metal detectors outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of themore
A soldier in plain clothes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands guard behind an entrance of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest more
A video grab shows protesters dragged away by paramilitary officers and plain-clothed men during a protest in Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the more
Delegates read next to a lifted curtain inside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the openinmore
Delegates clap as China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening smore
A security officer gestures outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening semore
Paramilitary policemen march outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
