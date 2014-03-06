版本:
中国
2014年 3月 6日

Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?

<p>The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The Alcoa Aluminium Smelter is pictured before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong, February 25, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The Incitec Pivot company fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is pictured at sunset in Geelong, February 26, 2014. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A worker at a beach-front attraction, the Giant Sky Wheel, goes on a break at sunset, in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

Paddle board instructor Shawn Ward packs up his boards on Geelong's beachfront February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A children's playground ride in the shape of a boat is seen along Geelong's waterfront, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

An arrow road-marking is seen painted on a thoroughfare in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A woman walks through the main shopping district in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A gate blocks an entrance to a shopping mall car park in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The Ritz Flats, part of an abandoned pub, stand in the main shopping area of Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

Unopened mail lays on the floor of an abandoned pub in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A member of the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays at a pool table near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A visitor to the Shell Club, a sports and social venue, plays a slot machine near the Shell Oil refinery in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A customer is seen through the window of a pub in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Ian Heinrich, 51, poses for a photograph with his wife Wayan and daughters Jessica, 4, and Jayla, 3 months, in suburban Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

Alcoa company worker Damian Young carries his son Miller, 2, during an interview with Reuters in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A suburban street is seen in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The road leading to the Shell Oil Refinery is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

Alcoa aluminium smelter worker Adam Oates, 42, is pictured at his workplace in Point Henry, Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The Alcoa aluminium smelter is seen at Point Henry in Geelong February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A truck driver waits to load his vehicle outside the Incitec Pivot fertilizer and explosive chemical plant in Geelong, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

The old OneSteel wire mill is seen at sunset in Geelong February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A shift worker at the Alcoa aluminium smelter leaves the plant during a 12-hour shift change before sunrise at Point Henry in Geelong February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 6日

A combination picture shows residential properties advertised for sale in the suburban neighbourhoods of Geelong between February 24 and February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

