图片 | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 02:40 BJT

Backyard gun range

<p>Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy practice their firing stance with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Varrieur, 57, discovered a little-noticed part of Florida law which prohibits local governments from restricting gun rights in any way, and in December he set up a personal gun range on his property in a residential subdivision. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Doug Varrieur walks behind the backstop of his practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Neighbors were outraged by the live gunfire, but their surprise was nothing compared to that of municipal leaders, who were shocked to realize there was nothing they could do about it. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Huie Gordon, a retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy and neighbor of Doug Varrieur (wearing his twin revolvers) chat in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>A sign placed by a neighbor is seen at the intersection closest to the home of Doug Varrieur in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Wearing two revolvers, Doug Varrieur poses at a gate to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Doug Varrieur displays some .38 caliber ammunition on the firing range he set up in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy prepare to practice their firing stances with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Doug Varrieur's target is seen on the firing range in his home's yard in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>A pair of unloaded pistols sit on Doug Varrieur's firing range table in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Everlyn Varrieur chats from her yard, across the fence with her son Doug Varrieur who set up a practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>Doug Varrieur walks to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

