版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 07:35 BJT

Prom night gift

<p>Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56 homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students with prom dresses, shoes and accessories. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day evenmore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56 homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students with prom dresses, shoes and accessories. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 11
<p>Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker amore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 11
<p>Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community Highmore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 11
<p>Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens amore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 11
<p>Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation Schomore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
5 / 11
<p>Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operamore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
6 / 11
<p>Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Opemore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 11
<p>Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation more

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
8 / 11
<p>Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress more

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 11
<p>Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Opermore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 11
<p>Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day evenmore

2014年 3月 7日 星期五

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Backyard gun range

Backyard gun range

下一个

Backyard gun range

Backyard gun range

A Florida man discovers a loophole allowing gun ranges in residential areas and sets up one in his yard.

2014年 3月 7日
Migrant enclave in Spain

Migrant enclave in Spain

The plight of African migrants in Spain.

2014年 3月 7日
Crufts dog show

Crufts dog show

The world's largest dog show kicks off in Birmingham, England.

2014年 3月 7日
Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?

Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?

The town of Geelong is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here will be closely...

2014年 3月 6日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐