Prom night gift
Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event
Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56 homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students with prom dresses, shoes and accessories. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker amore
Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community Highmore
Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens amore
Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation Schomore
Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operamore
Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Opemore
Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation more
Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress more
Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Opermore
Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
