中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 8日 星期六 01:40 BJT

Canada's big bull sale

<p>Neal Church holds onto the Grand Champion Hereford bull for a friend during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. Each year ranchers come together to show, sell and buy world class Alberta bulls for use in breeding programs across the country. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Chad Lorenz walks his championship 1400 pound Angus bull that sold for $4200 during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Doug Finseth of the Bar Pipe Hereford ranch cleans the coat of his Grand Champion Hereford Bull during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>A cowboy ropes a plastic calf while showing potential buyers how the horse works with cattle during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Grade 11 student Cayley Peltzer works on some homework before showing bulls during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Ranchers look over a group of bulls before the start of the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Sarah Nixdorff from SNS Herefords brushes out a bull's tail before showing it it in the ring during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Ranchers and buyers check out a bull that is up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Rae-Lee Pieschel of the Pieschel ranch shows her bull up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Louis Balog (R) helps the auctioneer sell the bull in the ring with him during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>A cowboy looks at his program featuring the working ranch horse section during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>The Grand Champion Hereford bull stands with his winning ribbons during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>A woman photographs a bull up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Chase Bennett of Crone Herefords walks a bull for potential buyers during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Lorne Davey holds onto his working ranch horse while a woman jumps on during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Cowboy Duane Hale tries a saddle up for sale during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>A rancher looks over a group of bulls before the start of the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

<p>Cowboys wait to be served up some freshly roasted beef for lunch during the 114th annual Calgary Bull Sale in Calgary, Alberta, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

