版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 8日 星期六 13:35 BJT

Portraits of displaced mothers

<p>Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airpormore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 15
<p>A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Banguimore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boymore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
3 / 15
<p>A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the distrmore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district ofmore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 15
<p>A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in more

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 15
<p>Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally more

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 15
<p>A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao,more

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
8 / 15
<p>Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside their makeshift shelters in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside tmore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside their makeshift shelters in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 15
<p>Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 15
<p>South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside South Sudan, in the al-Salam locality at the Sudan border in White Nile State January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside Somore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside South Sudan, in the al-Salam locality at the Sudan border in White Nile State January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
11 / 15
<p>A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 201more

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
12 / 15
<p>A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro district, west of Ugandan capital Kampala November 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro distmore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro district, west of Ugandan capital Kampala November 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 15
<p>A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out fromore

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2014年 3月 8日 星期六

A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Surreal art

Surreal art

下一个

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

2014年 3月 8日
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New looks and designs at the 84th Geneva Auto Show.

2014年 3月 8日
Canada's big bull sale

Canada's big bull sale

Each year ranchers come together to show, sell and buy world class Alberta bulls for use in breeding programs across Canada.

2014年 3月 8日
Prom night gift

Prom night gift

Operation School Bell helps homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students find the perfect prom dress.

2014年 3月 7日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐