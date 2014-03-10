Ice sailing on the Hudson

Rick Lawrence from Newburgh, New York, steers the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club's "Jack Frost", a more than 100 year old ice boat, along side another antique ice boat on the frozen Hudson River near, Astor Point in Barrytown, New York, March 7, 2014. Ice sailors on the upper Hudson river are enjoying one of the best and longest seasons of sailing in recent memory as arctic temperatures for much of the winter in the Northeast United States have built deep ice packs allowing sailors to launch their heavy antique wooden boats. REUTERS/Mike Segar