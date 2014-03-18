Holi, festival of colors
A man reacts to colored water being splashed over him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city more
A man reacts to colored water being splashed over him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu devotees daubed in colors sit as they sing hymns during Holi celebrations at Shamlal Ji temple in Kolmore
Hindu devotees daubed in colors sit as they sing hymns during Holi celebrations at Shamlal Ji temple in Kolkata March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian citmore
A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to markmore
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. Holi in Phalen starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story will be re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows dance as they throw flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental orgamore
Widows dance as they throw flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children take part in Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babumore
Children take part in Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A girl reacts as other girls apply colored paint on her face during Holi celebrations in the southern Indiamore
A girl reacts as other girls apply colored paint on her face during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy daubed in colored powder reacts as other boys spray colored water on him during Holi celebrations in more
A boy daubed in colored powder reacts as other boys spray colored water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy sits in a plastic container filled with colored water during Holi celebrations in the southern Indianmore
A boy sits in a plastic container filled with colored water during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organisationmore
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Students apply colored power onto their teacher's head during Holi celebrations at a school in the western more
Students apply colored power onto their teacher's head during Holi celebrations at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabmore
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organizamore
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl daubed in colors takes part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulamore
A girl daubed in colors takes part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow with her face smeared with colored powder watches the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmentmore
A widow with her face smeared with colored powder watches the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu priests throws colored powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrimore
Hindu priests throws colored powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees daubed in colors sing hymns during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavamore
Hindu devotees daubed in colors sing hymns during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu priest throws colored powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrmore
A Hindu priest throws colored powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face durmore
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman daubed in colored powder takes part in Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindmore
A Hindu woman daubed in colored powder takes part in Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian stmore
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man daubed in colored powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, imore
A man daubed in colored powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy sprays colored water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indianmore
A boy sprays colored water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men drag a boy to the ground to cover him in red colored water during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon inmore
Men drag a boy to the ground to cover him in red colored water during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men daubed in colored powder shout as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Inmore
Men daubed in colored powder shout as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu woman is seen covered with colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, inmore
A Hindu woman is seen covered with colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman covers her face as men throw colored powder at her during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana more
A woman covers her face as men throw colored powder at her during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colors looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the villmore
A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colors looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is seen covered with colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgamore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is seen covered with colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees daubed in colors gather at the Radhe-Krishna temple to celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the villamore
Hindu devotees daubed in colors gather at the Radhe-Krishna temple to celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy daubed in colored powder stands inside a temple during the celebration of "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon more
A boy daubed in colored powder stands inside a temple during the celebration of "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls covered with colored powder and water shiver from cold as they stand inside a temple during "Lathmar more
Girls covered with colored powder and water shiver from cold as they stand inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at villagemore
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
下一个
Mementos of Korea's divided families
Reuters photographer Kim Hong-Ji photographs people who defected from North Korea and asks what their most treasured memory is.
Dressed for Purim
Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Irish descendants and fans of Irish culture celebrate St. Patrick's Day around the world.
Adventurous eating
Alligator, tarantula and ostrich are on the menu at The Explorers Club annual dinner in New York.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.