Holi, festival of colors

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. Holi in Phalen starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story will be re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi